Success stories of civil servants always resonate with the youth of the country, as these speak volumes about hard work, perseverance and resilience. One such success story is that of IAS Ananya Das, who secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 16 in the UPSC exam 2014. IAS Ananya Das was born on May 15, 1992, in West Bengal. Her father worked at the Bank of India. Since childhood, she was excellent in academics. She cleared the JEE exam and completed her B.Tech from IIT Madras. Later, she pursued an MSc in Economics from BITS Pilani.

Before becoming an IAS officer, Ananya had a thriving career in the corporate sector. After completing her B.Tech, she joined Oracle India as a software engineer. However, she was not satisfied with her job and left it after eight months. She then worked as an executive intern at the Reserve Bank of India in Jaipur for three months. However, she wanted to become a civil servant and decided to prepare for the UPSC exam.

In her first attempt, Ananya cleared the UPSC exam with an All India Rank of 16. She was allotted the Gujarat cadre but later moved to the Odisha cadre after marrying IAS officer Mohammad Abdal Akhtar. However, their marriage did not last, and they got divorced.

Later, Ananya found love in IAS officer Chanchal Rana, a 2014 batch officer, who was also previously divorced. Chanchal Rana, a native of Bhubaneswar, Odisha, studied at DPS Angul and later completed his B.Tech from NIT Silchar. He secured an impressive All India Rank of 7 in the UPSC exam.