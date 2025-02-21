Her journey showcases dedication, resilience, and success in both her professional and personal life

IAS officer Ananya Das was born on May 15, 1992, in West Bengal. Her father worked at the Bank of India. Since childhood, she was excellent in academics. She cleared the JEE exam and completed her B.Tech from IIT Madras. Later, she pursued an MSc in Economics from BITS Pilani.

Before becoming an IAS officer, Ananya worked in the corporate sector. After completing her B.Tech, she joined Oracle India Pvt Ltd as a software engineer. However, she was not satisfied with her job and left it after eight months. She then worked as an executive intern at the Reserve Bank of India in Jaipur for three months. But she had bigger dreams and decided to prepare for UPSC.

In her first attempt, Ananya cleared the UPSC exam with an All India Rank of 16. She was allotted the Gujarat cadre but later moved to the Odisha cadre after marrying IAS officer Mohammad Abdal Akhtar. However, their marriage did not last, and they got divorced.

Later, Ananya married IAS officer Chanchal Rana, a 2014 batch officer.

Chanchal Rana, a native of Bhubaneswar, Odisha, studied at DPS Angul and later completed his B.Tech from NIT Silchar. He secured an impressive All India Rank of 7 in the UPSC exam.

Ananya Das’s journey showcases dedication, resilience, and success in both her professional and personal life.