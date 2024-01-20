Headlines

Meet IAS officer, a son of village cloth seller who studied at IIT Delhi, then cracked UPSC without coaching with AIR…

In his second attempt, he successfully cracked the UPSC exam with 616th rank, securing a position in the Indian Revenue Service (IRS). But Basak was determined to become an IAS, hence on his third attempt in 2020, he cracked UPSC again with an impressive AIR 45th.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 06:26 AM IST

Edited by

Real success is that which you get after toiling immensely, battling hardships and setbacks, but not losing your determination and passion. One such motivational story is of IAS Anil Basak who despite belonging to a disadvantaged background reached the highest of highs through his unflinching dedication, perseverance and persistence.

Belonging to Bihar’s Kishanganj, Basak's father, Binod Basak was a cloth seller who travelled from village to village selling clothes on his bicycle. His father barely completed his fourth-grade education. However, he provided his four children with the best education he could afford.

Despite facing huge financial constraints in his family, Basak in 2014 secured admission to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. He was unaware that it was just the beginning of his long and unending ride to success. 

While recalling his tough journey, Basak asserted, "Frankly, the situation in my family like the financial background of my family was extremely difficult, it was tough times of life which tested me and also gave me strength at the same point of time. Due to my father, we all are news addicted people. Back home, all my family members used to watch many TV news channels, including Aaj Tak. Since childhood, I have been consuming so many developments related to current events through news channels. I didn't know I would end up becoming an IAS officer in future." 

After graduation, he began his UPSC preparations to fulfil his childhood dream of becoming an IAS officer, but in 2018 he failed to even clear the preliminary round of the civil services exam on his first attempt. "I worked very hard during my first attempt for this exam but was not able to clear that. I was arrogant that if I could clear the IIT-JEE exam, then I could clear UPSC as well," said Basak, as reported by India Today.

Thereafter he introspected and altered his strategy and on his second attempt, he successfully cracked the UPSC exam with 616th rank, securing a position in the Indian Revenue Service (IRS). But Basak was determined to become an ias, hence on his third attempt in 2020, he cracked UPSC again with an impressive rank of 45th in the general category.

For his majestic success, Basak credited his school teacher Jai Shankar from his primary school, whose guidance and support played a vital role in becoming an IAS officer.


 

