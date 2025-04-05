Clearing UPSC Civil Service Exam (CSE) - deemed one of the most challenging recruitment tests in the country - requires highest level of dedication, perseverance and hard work.

In this article, we will walk you through the journey of IAS pfficer Abhay Daga - an IIT Kharagpur alumnus who cracked UPSC Civil Service Exam (CSE) with an All India Rank (AIR) 83.

Who is Abhay Daga?

A native of Maharashtra, IAS officer Abhay Daga is the son of renowned paediatricians Dr Rajendra and Dr Meena Daga. He pursued his schooling from BVB Lloyds, Vidya Niketan school, Wardha. Later, he went on to complete his intermediate from Hyderabad.

After this, Abhay enrolled in IIT Kharagpur - one of the top engineering institutes in the country - for pursuing graduation. While ar IIT Kharagpur, Abhay developed an interesting in acting and thus, he started doing theatre and plays.

Interestingly, he also appeared in the popular TV series - "Siya ke Ram" on Star Plus. In 2018, he joined Microsoft as a Software Engineer. However, he quit his job in 2021 and decided to prepare for UPSC CSE.

With around two years of hard work, Abhay cracked UPSC exam in 2023 with AIR 183.