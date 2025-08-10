Meet IAS officer, an IIT-Kanpur alumnus, bagged a Rs 2.5 lakh monthly job at Goldman Sachs, later quit job to crack UPSC with AIR...

Bigg Boss scam: Bhopal doctor duped of Rs 10 lakh after fake offer to enter Salman Khan show; files FIR against...
EDUCATION
In this article, we are going to shed light on the inspiring journey of an IAS officer who was once an IIT-Kanpur alumnus. He bagged a job at the leading global investment company, Goldman Sachs. Later, he quit his job and went on to prepare for what he aspired to -- to become a civil servant.
Cracking UPSC-CSE is a daunting task, requiring utmost hard work, determination, and perseverance. However, there are numerous individuals who clear the exam, earning a name for themselves in the field of administration. In this article, we are going to reflect on the story of IAS officer Aditya Srivastava, whose journey is nothing short of inspiring.
An IIT-Kanpur alumnus, Aditya secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in one of the toughest exams in the country. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Aditya cracked UPSC-CSE in the year 2023. Let's unfold his journey further.
A native of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Aditya has been a promising student since childhood. He studied at the CMS Lucknow branch in Aliganj, where he got 95 percent in Class 12 exams. After his matriculation, he started preparing for the IIT-JEE. In 2014, Aditya cleared JEE Advanced. Due to his rank, he soon got the opportunity to pursue BTech from the renowned Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur.
After graduation, he completed his post-graduation in MTech from IIT Kanpur.
With his hard work and passion, Aditya easily secured a job at Goldman Sachs -- a leading global investment banking company -- with a monthly salary of around Rs 2.5 lakhs. However, he later decided to pursue UPSC-CSE. In the UPSC 2022 exam, Aditya achieved an AIR 135 and was selected for the Indian Police Service (IPS). But he remained committed to his dreams and continued preparing for UPSC-CSE.
In 2023, all his hard work and determination bore fruit as he cleared the exam with an AIR 1. In a conversation with news agency PTI, Aditya said, "Till the morning, I was praying that may God put me in the top 70. It took a bit of time to sink in that I have got 1st rank. I don’t think anyone can say that he or she was expecting to get 1st rank".