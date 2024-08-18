Meet IAS officer, an IIT graduate, who left high-paying job, later cracked UPSC exam, he is...

Kumar Ravi, an IAS officer from the 2005 batch, is known for his dedication and success in public service. He recently transferred to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Bihar, leaving his post as Patna Commissioner. Before this, he had served as the District Magistrate (DM) of Patna, where he earned a great reputation.

Originally from Bihar’s Nalanda, Kumar Ravi completed his schooling there. He passed the IIT entrance exam with a rank of 142 and went on to earn a B.Tech degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kanpur. After graduating, he worked as an engineer for a multinational company in Delhi in 2001. However, despite a high salary and a comfortable job, he felt unfulfilled.

In January 2002, he left his job and began preparing for the UPSC Exam. His hard work paid off when he cleared the exam on his first attempt in 2003, although he was selected for the Indian Revenue Service (IRS). While working as an Assistant Commissioner in the Income Tax Department, he continued his IAS preparation.

In 2005, Kumar Ravi achieved his dream of becoming an IAS officer and was assigned to the Bihar cadre. His dedication and hard work have helped him build a strong reputation among senior officials.