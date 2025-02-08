In this article, we will unfold the journey of an IAS officer, who secured a lucrative job offer from a tech giant firm, but chose to serve the nation by appearing for UPSC CSE.

The journey of IAS officer Kanishak Kataria teaches us the value of determination, dedication and hard work.

Kataria, who turned down a Rs one crore job offer from tech giant Samsung, later appeared in UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE) 2018 and clinched an All India Rank (AIR) 1. Let's unfold his journey further.

Who is Kanishak Kataria?

A native of Jaipur, Rajasthan, IAS officer Kanishak Kataria is an alumnus of IIT Bombay- one of the most reputed colleges in the country. He earned a degree in Computer Science and later emereged as an inspiration for millions of aspiring civil servants.

His brilliance secured him a lucrative job offer from Samsung with an annual package worth Rs one crore. However, he chose to serve his community and the country by deciding to prepare for the Civil Service Examination.

Kataria's determination bore fruits when he topped the UPSC CSE 2018, achieving an AIR 1 on his first attempt.

Kanishak Kataria signed his father's resignation orders

In a wholesome moment, IAS officer Kanishak Kataria signed his father, Sanwar Mal Verma's resignation orders. He retired as Divisional Commissioner in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, on September 30, 2024.

This unique turn of events hailed the family's contribution to the administration, highlighting their legacy.