Education

Education

Meet IAS Officer, an IIM graduate who quit Rs 28 LPA job to crack UPSC in 1st attempt without coaching with AIR...

After seven months of working in a big company, he resigned and decided to all of his attention to the UPSC preparations.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 06:08 AM IST


Numerous people have a dream to get a lucrative position with enormous pay, as it guarantees a lavish life. However, some people aren’t motivated by this and have goals which are not directed towards monetary profits.

A native of Delhi, IAS officer Ayush Goel left his job with a whopping pay cheque of Rs 28 lakh with a goal to pass the UPSC exam and serve the country.

His father Subhash Chandra Goel, is a grocery store owner, while, his mother, Meera is a homemaker. He secured 91.2% in the class 10 board exam and 96.2% in the class 12 board exam. Ayush got a degree in economics with honours from Hansraj College of Delhi University and began studying for the CAT exam. After clearing the CAT exam, he pursued MBA at IIM Kozhikode in Kerala. Het took a loan for Rs 20 lakhs to sponsor his studies. 

Thereafter, Ayush joined JP Morgan Chase & Co. as an analyst after finishing his MBA, and was paid 28 lakhs per year as salary. Ayush's parents were happy when he secured a job, but their happiness was immediately disrupted by the son's decision.

After eight months of job, Ayush left it mid-way as he wanted to concentrate solely on the UPSC exam. Ayush studied at home for the UPSC for an entire year and a half and didn’t take any coaching for this. He spent eight to ten hours a day studying nonstop while watching tutorial videos. 

Thereafter, with his unflinching hard work and determination, he cracked UPSC with an AIR 171, under the EWS quota, in his maiden attempt.

 
