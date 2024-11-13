His journey from an IIT graduate to a prominent civil servant and millionaire has made him a well-known figure among India’s top civil officers

IAS officer Amit Kataria, known as one of the country’s wealthiest civil servants, is currently serving in Chhattisgarh after a seven-year central deputation. Originally from Gurugram, Kataria gained attention during his tenure as the Collector in Bastar when he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi wearing sunglasses – a moment that sparked widespread debate online. Many noted that wearing sunglasses during a meeting with a high-ranking official was against protocol, and Kataria received a show-cause notice following the 2015 incident, which took place during Modi’s visit to Bastar.

A graduate of IIT Delhi, Kataria holds a B.Tech in Electrical Engineering and ranks among India’s top 10 wealthiest IAS officers. He secured the 18th position in the 2003 UPSC examination and has been recognized for his professional achievements and financial success.

His wealth is largely attributed to his family’s real estate ventures, which generate significant income across Delhi and neighbouring areas.

Despite his substantial earnings, Kataria initially drew a symbolic salary of just Rs 1. His wife, Asmita Handa, is a commercial pilot, who adds to the family’s income with a salary in lakhs.

Known for his love of travel, Kataria frequently shares vacation photos on his Instagram. His net worth is estimated to be around Rs 8.9 crore, according to reports. Kataria’s journey from an IIT graduate to a prominent civil servant and millionaire has made him a well-known figure among India’s top civil officers, similar to IAS Tina Dabi and IPS Amit Lodha.