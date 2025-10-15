FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND v WI: This 31-year-old star wins India's 'Impact Player of the Series' award, not Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, he is...

How did brand new bus become running inferno? Did lone jammed door, inflammable materials kill people on board?

Pankaj Dheer death: Meet family of Mahabharat’s legendary Karna; was married to..., his daughter-in-law is famous for…

Pankaj Dheer death: When Bheema Praveen Kumar broke Karna's fingers on BR Chopra's Mahabharat, late actor suffered serious injuries, underwent..

Pankaj Dheer death: When actor refused to play Arjuna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, producer threw him out, then requested him to...

CHILLING video footage of Hamas public execution of 8 blindfolded men in Gaza emerges amid US President Donald Trump's 'disarm' warning

Pankaj Dheer death: Do you know two temples in India, dedicated to Karna, worship actor's 8-foot-tall statue too, they are in...

Will Donald Trump send US troops to Gaza Strip to disarm Hamas fighters?

Meet IAS officer, also a social media star, who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, married an IAS officer, her AIR was..., name is...

Silver shines brighter than gold this Diwali: Prices double in 10 months, check new rates; Should you invest on Dhanteras?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND v WI: This 31-year-old star wins India's 'Impact Player of the Series' award, not Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, he is...

IND v WI: This 31-year-old star wins India's 'Impact Player of the Series' award

How did brand new bus become running inferno? Did lone jammed door, inflammable materials kill people on board?

How did brand new bus become running inferno? Did lone jammed door...

Pankaj Dheer death: Meet family of Mahabharat’s legendary Karna; was married to..., his daughter-in-law is famous for…

Pankaj Dheer death: Meet family of Mahabharat’s legendary Karna

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Meet IAS officer, also a social media star, who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, married an IAS officer, her AIR was..., name is...

She completed her graduation with B.E.(Chemical Engineering) from Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal. Read here to know about her UPSC journey.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 02:16 PM IST

Meet IAS officer, also a social media star, who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, married an IAS officer, her AIR was..., name is...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is one of the toughest exams in the country. Every year, lakhs of candidates attempt to clear this exam, but only a few succeed in achieving their dream. This is because clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination requires a candidate to have hard work, passion, patience, and confidence. Today, in this article, we will tell you one such inspiring story of IAS Srushti Jayant Deshmukh who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt. Let's know more about her story.

Who is IAS Srushti Jayant Deshmukh?

Srushti Deshmukh, born in 1995, hails from Kasturba Nagar in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. She completed her graduation with B.E.(Chemical Engineering) from Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal. According to the media reports, she completed her schooling from Carmel Convent School, BHEL, Bhopal. She passed her 12th board exam with 93.4% marks. Her father, Jayant Deshmukh, is an engineer, and her mother, Sunita Deshmukh, works as a teacher.

IAS Srushti Jayant Deshmukh's UPSC journey 

Srushti Jayant Deshmukh, an IAS officer, is one of India's most popular civil servants on social media. Deshmukh, a graduate of Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal, with a degree in Chemical Engineering, secured fifth rank in the UPSC CSE 2018.

Out of the 182 female applicants who cleared the Union Public Service Commission exam that year, Srushti Jayant Deshmukh came out as a topper with AIR 5 in the first attempt.

Apart from her achievements in the administrative service, Srushti is also a writer. She has also written a book called ‘The Answer Writing’ which explains the preparation and answer writing strategies for the UPSC Mains Examination, in detail.

IAS officers Srushti Deshmukh's love story and marriage

IAS officer Srushti Deshmukh is married to IAS Nagarjun Gowda, whom she met during their UPSC training. She married him after dating for about two and a half years. The IAS duo is currently posted in Madhya Pradesh. IAS Srushti Deshmukh’s husband, IAS Nagarjun Gowda, hails from Karnataka. He cleared the UPSC exam with an impressive AIR 418 in 2018.

IAS Srushti Deshmukh's social media popularity

The IAS officer enjoys massive social media following as she has over 2 million followers on her instagram account, while her husband has over 4 lakh followers. The couple are known for their motivational speeches, and authored books.

IAS Srushti Deshmukh and her husband's current posting

IAS Srushti Deshmukh is currently the CEO of Burhanpur District Panchayat, while, her husband, IAS Nagarjun Gowda is currently serving as the CEO of Khandwa District Panchayat.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kacha Badam fame Anjali Arora turn Goddess Sita, social media star's transformation leaves netizens angry: 'Kyu Sita maa ko badnaam kar rahe ho'
Kacha Badam fame Anjali Arora turn Goddess Sita, leaves netizens angry
BAD news for Coldrif-maker as Tamil Nadu drugs control department CANCELS Sresan Pharmaceuticals' license, shuts down company
BAD news for Coldrif-maker as Tamil Nadu drugs control department CANCELS...
Who is Ratnesh Kushwaha? Lawyer who fought PM Modi's mother's AI video case is BJP candidate from Patna Sahib, BIG snub to Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav
Who is Ratnesh Kushwaha? Lawyer who fought PM Modi's mother's AI video case...
Pakistan Hockey issues warning ahead of clash with India after Asia Cup 2025 fiasco
Pakistan Hockey issues warning ahead of clash with India after Asia Cup 2025 fia
Beyond Stereotypes: The New Science of Understanding Rural India
Beyond Stereotypes: The New Science of Understanding Rural India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE