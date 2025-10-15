IND v WI: This 31-year-old star wins India's 'Impact Player of the Series' award, not Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, he is...
How did brand new bus become running inferno? Did lone jammed door, inflammable materials kill people on board?
Pankaj Dheer death: Meet family of Mahabharat’s legendary Karna; was married to..., his daughter-in-law is famous for…
Pankaj Dheer death: When Bheema Praveen Kumar broke Karna's fingers on BR Chopra's Mahabharat, late actor suffered serious injuries, underwent..
Pankaj Dheer death: When actor refused to play Arjuna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, producer threw him out, then requested him to...
CHILLING video footage of Hamas public execution of 8 blindfolded men in Gaza emerges amid US President Donald Trump's 'disarm' warning
Pankaj Dheer death: Do you know two temples in India, dedicated to Karna, worship actor's 8-foot-tall statue too, they are in...
Will Donald Trump send US troops to Gaza Strip to disarm Hamas fighters?
Meet IAS officer, also a social media star, who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, married an IAS officer, her AIR was..., name is...
Silver shines brighter than gold this Diwali: Prices double in 10 months, check new rates; Should you invest on Dhanteras?
EDUCATION
She completed her graduation with B.E.(Chemical Engineering) from Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal. Read here to know about her UPSC journey.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is one of the toughest exams in the country. Every year, lakhs of candidates attempt to clear this exam, but only a few succeed in achieving their dream. This is because clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination requires a candidate to have hard work, passion, patience, and confidence. Today, in this article, we will tell you one such inspiring story of IAS Srushti Jayant Deshmukh who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt. Let's know more about her story.
Srushti Deshmukh, born in 1995, hails from Kasturba Nagar in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. She completed her graduation with B.E.(Chemical Engineering) from Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal. According to the media reports, she completed her schooling from Carmel Convent School, BHEL, Bhopal. She passed her 12th board exam with 93.4% marks. Her father, Jayant Deshmukh, is an engineer, and her mother, Sunita Deshmukh, works as a teacher.
Srushti Jayant Deshmukh, an IAS officer, is one of India's most popular civil servants on social media. Deshmukh, a graduate of Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal, with a degree in Chemical Engineering, secured fifth rank in the UPSC CSE 2018.
Out of the 182 female applicants who cleared the Union Public Service Commission exam that year, Srushti Jayant Deshmukh came out as a topper with AIR 5 in the first attempt.
Apart from her achievements in the administrative service, Srushti is also a writer. She has also written a book called ‘The Answer Writing’ which explains the preparation and answer writing strategies for the UPSC Mains Examination, in detail.
IAS officer Srushti Deshmukh is married to IAS Nagarjun Gowda, whom she met during their UPSC training. She married him after dating for about two and a half years. The IAS duo is currently posted in Madhya Pradesh. IAS Srushti Deshmukh’s husband, IAS Nagarjun Gowda, hails from Karnataka. He cleared the UPSC exam with an impressive AIR 418 in 2018.
The IAS officer enjoys massive social media following as she has over 2 million followers on her instagram account, while her husband has over 4 lakh followers. The couple are known for their motivational speeches, and authored books.
IAS Srushti Deshmukh is currently the CEO of Burhanpur District Panchayat, while, her husband, IAS Nagarjun Gowda is currently serving as the CEO of Khandwa District Panchayat.