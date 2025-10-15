Meet IAS officer, also a social media star, who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, married an IAS officer, her AIR was..., name is...

She completed her graduation with B.E.(Chemical Engineering) from Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal. Read here to know about her UPSC journey.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is one of the toughest exams in the country. Every year, lakhs of candidates attempt to clear this exam, but only a few succeed in achieving their dream. This is because clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination requires a candidate to have hard work, passion, patience, and confidence. Today, in this article, we will tell you one such inspiring story of IAS Srushti Jayant Deshmukh who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt. Let's know more about her story.

Who is IAS Srushti Jayant Deshmukh?

Srushti Deshmukh, born in 1995, hails from Kasturba Nagar in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. She completed her graduation with B.E.(Chemical Engineering) from Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal. According to the media reports, she completed her schooling from Carmel Convent School, BHEL, Bhopal. She passed her 12th board exam with 93.4% marks. Her father, Jayant Deshmukh, is an engineer, and her mother, Sunita Deshmukh, works as a teacher.

IAS Srushti Jayant Deshmukh's UPSC journey

Srushti Jayant Deshmukh, an IAS officer, is one of India's most popular civil servants on social media. Deshmukh, a graduate of Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal, with a degree in Chemical Engineering, secured fifth rank in the UPSC CSE 2018.

Out of the 182 female applicants who cleared the Union Public Service Commission exam that year, Srushti Jayant Deshmukh came out as a topper with AIR 5 in the first attempt.

Apart from her achievements in the administrative service, Srushti is also a writer. She has also written a book called ‘The Answer Writing’ which explains the preparation and answer writing strategies for the UPSC Mains Examination, in detail.

IAS officers Srushti Deshmukh's love story and marriage

IAS officer Srushti Deshmukh is married to IAS Nagarjun Gowda, whom she met during their UPSC training. She married him after dating for about two and a half years. The IAS duo is currently posted in Madhya Pradesh. IAS Srushti Deshmukh’s husband, IAS Nagarjun Gowda, hails from Karnataka. He cleared the UPSC exam with an impressive AIR 418 in 2018.

IAS Srushti Deshmukh's social media popularity

The IAS officer enjoys massive social media following as she has over 2 million followers on her instagram account, while her husband has over 4 lakh followers. The couple are known for their motivational speeches, and authored books.

IAS Srushti Deshmukh and her husband's current posting

IAS Srushti Deshmukh is currently the CEO of Burhanpur District Panchayat, while, her husband, IAS Nagarjun Gowda is currently serving as the CEO of Khandwa District Panchayat.