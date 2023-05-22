Search icon
Meet IAS officer Akshita Gupta, worked for 14 hours, studied for 15 minutes, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt

IAS officer Akshita started preparing for UPSC exam in the third year and she used to spend all her leisure time preparing for the UPSC exam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 22, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

Millions of Indians dream to crack UPSC exam and become an IAS officer but it is not easy to crack UPSC exam, which is considered by many as one of the toughest exams in India. Every year lakhs of aspirants from different parts of the country appear in UPSC exam but only a few hundred among them succeed in cracking the UPSC exam and become IAS officer. In this article we will talk about IAS officer Dr Akshita Gupta, who succeeded in clearing UPSC exam in her first attempt.

Dr Akshita Gupta hails from Chandigarh and her father Pawan Gupta is a Principal at Senior Secondary School in Panchkula. IAS officer Dr Akshita Gupta’s mother Meena Gupta is a lecturer of Mathematics at a Government Senior Secondary School. It is to be noted that IAS officer Akshita was working as a doctor in a hospital when she was preparing for the UPSC exam. Dr Akshita cracked UPSC exam in her first attempt in 2020 and secured All India Rank of 69.

IAS officer Akshita started preparing for UPSC exam in the third year and she used to spend all her leisure time preparing for the UPSC exam. Since IAS officer Akshita Gupta was a  medical student, she decided to choose Medical Science as an optional subject in the Mains examination. Dr Akshita Gupta revised all her medical books as part of her preparation for UPSC exam. IAS officer Dr Akshita Gupta worked for 14 hours in hospital and used to study for UPSC exam in the 15 minutes break which she took from her work.

Dr Akshita Gupta is highly active on social media. She has a Twitter handle named @akshitaguptaIAS and an Instagram handle @14akshita. IAS officer Dr Akshita Gupta has over 18k followers on Twitter and around 23k followers on Instagram respectively. IAS Dr Akshita Gupta also loves photography.

 

 

