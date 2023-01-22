Search icon
Meet IAS officer Adapa Karthik, who gave up Harvard, Cambridge scholarships to crack UPSC with AIR 1

Meet Dr Adapa Karthik who gave three attempts to clear UPSC even after getting IPS.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 09:43 PM IST

Adapa Karthik, a doctor by profession who hails from Andhra Pradesh cleared UPSC CSE in 2007. He did his MBBS from Andhra Pradesh and was offered scholarships at both Harvard and Cambridge but he was denied both elite schools to join the Indian Administrative Services and serve the country at a grassroots level. 

Adapa Karthik appeared for the UPSC CSE three times and even cleared the exam in both the first and second attempt and was allocated the Indian Police Services. Determined to become an IAS officer, Karthik appeared for a third time and came bagging the first rank in the civil services exam. 

He opted for Zoology and Psychology as optional for the UPSC CSE. In an interaction with career360, he said, he would refer to basic textbooks and devote six to eight hours of study. He stressed on the need to maintain consistency and quality of studying rather than the hours spent. 

