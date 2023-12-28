Headlines

Meet IAS officer, a tailor's son who sold newspapers, got betrayed by friend, cracked UPSC without coaching with AIR…

Nirish’s inspirational journey from poverty to becoming an IAS officer is a testament to the importance of hard work, passion and persistence.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 10:21 PM IST

Rags to riches stories are most inspiring and extraordinary as they have witnessed both the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, but one common thing in both the phases were the unwavering dedication and perseverance to continue. 

One such inspiring UPSC success story is that of IAS Nirish Rajput who battled adversities to realise his dream.

Early Beginnings

Belonging from Madhya Pradesh, Nirish was born into an extremely impoverished family. His father worked as a tailor to sustain the family, while his two elder brothers pursued careers in education. Despite the financial hardships, Nirish was committed to become an IAS officer and refused to let his circumstances overpower him. His family pooled all their savings and borrowed money to support his education.

Nirish attended a government school for his education as his family was unable to pay private school fees. Thereafter, Nirish shifted from his home to Gwalior and obtained employment. He completed BSc and MSc degrees there. He frequently lacked money to prepare notes or take coaching. However, his unwavering determination paid off, as he excelled in both his undergraduate and postgraduate degrees. 

Betrayal by friend

Realizing his amazing talent and intelligence, a friend offered him a teaching position at a coaching institute for UPSC Civil Services exams, promising to offer study materials in return.

While trusting his friend, Nirish devoted two years of his life to the institute, contributing to its growth. However, he was eventually betrayed when his friend dismissed him after getting success.

Preparation and struggles

This gave him a huge setback, and for two years, he was unable to make any progress. But instead of succumbing to past, he showed strength, made the decision to leave for Delhi, and borrowed study materials from another friend to continue his preparation.

However, with limited resources and money upon reaching Delhi, Nirish faced financial struggles that threatened to disturb his coaching aspirations. However, he continued with persistence and took up various part-time jobs like selling newspapers alongside his studies, and managing his time properly. Without any professional coaching, he started preparing for the UPSC exams.

Achieving Success

Nirish had an exhausting routine of studying for approximately 18 hours a day. Despite failing in his first three attempts, he kept on trying. His unflinching commitment eventually paid off, and he secured an All India Rank of 370 in the UPSC examination.

Thus, Nirish’s journey from poverty to becoming an IAS officer is a testament to the value of hard work, passion and persistence.

 

