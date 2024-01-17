Meet IAS officer, a DU alumna who left high-paying corporate job, failed prelims twice, then cracked UPSC with AIR…

She pursued her graduation in economics from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University in 2017. She had also been a national-level football player who played in Subroto Cup in 2012.

Toppers are considered to be those who are invincible and have never failed in life. But this is not the case with everyone, some people fail and stand up again in a way that the entire country recognises them for their abilities and talent.

One such inspiring story is that of IAS officer Ishita Kishore who bagged AIR 1 and topped the UPSC CSE 2022 exam.

Belonging to Greater Noida, Ishita is the daughter of a former Air Force officer and a teacher at a private school, and is the younger of two siblings and her elder brother is a lawyer. She pursued her graduation in economics from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University in 2017. She had also been a national-level football player who played in Subroto Cup in 2012.

Thereafter, she worked with Ernst & Young in risk advisory for a while after graduation, however, her passion was in civil service, hence she quit her job in 2019 and began preparing for the same.

Ishita gave the UPSC exam multiple times as in her first two attempts, she couldn't clear the prelims exam of UPSC. Finally, she cracked the UPSC exam in her third attempt with AIR 1, which was the first time that she qualified for the interview round. She topped with political science and international relations as her optional subject. She relied 80-90 per cent on self-study.

Her marksheet from her UPSC 2022 exam had gone viral on social media, which showcased that her final marks were 1094.

Talking about her success strategy with a news Agency, Ishita said she used to study for at least eight to nine hours a day to prepare for UPSC. She added that getting the first rank in the civil services examination was like a 'dream come true' for her and that she would focus towards women's empowerment after becoming an IAS officer.

“One has to be disciplined and sincere to be able to achieve this. No matter how much intelligent you are, you have to put it in your hours, you have to put it in your work,” she stated.



