Meet IAS office Dr Mithun Premraj, who secured AIR 12 in UPSC exam in fifth attempt

The Union Public Service Commission is considered to be one of the most difficult examinations and some aspirants have to work hard for many years to clear it. Such is the story of Dr Mithun Premraj, a resident of the Kozhikode district of Kerala, who decided to appear for the UPSC exam after his medical examination, but failed four times and finally succeeded in the fifth attempt, thus becoming an IAS officer.

Mithun Premraj was a diligent student since childhood. After class 12, he studied medicine at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry. He then received a diploma in public health from the Indian Institute of Public Health, New Delhi.

Mithun Premraj, a resident of Vatakara in Kozhikode district of Kerala, belongs to a family of doctors. His father Dr Premraj is a well-known paediatrician and his sister Ashwathi is a senior resident doctor in the radiology department at KMCT Medical College in Mukkam.

Mithun Premraj said, 'I completed my medical studies in 2015, but my dream was to become an IAS officer. Then I started preparing for it and the family joined me.'

Failed UPSC exam 4 times

Cracking the UPSC exam was no cakewalk for Mithun Premraj. He took the exam for the first time in 2016 after a year of preparation, but he failed. Three times, he also advanced to the interview round but failed. Finally, in the fifth attempt, he succeeded in 2020 and became an IAS officer by securing All India Rank 12.

Dr Mithun Premraj, 30, has worked at the National Health Mission (NHM) at Kozhikode Corporation and the District Hospital in Vatakara. He also worked in the Covid ward of the district hospital in 2020 before preparing for the Civil Services Examination interview.