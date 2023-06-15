Meet IAS Neha Bhosle, engineer who cracked CAT with 99% marks later cleared UPSC with AIR...

Meet IAS Neha Bhosle | Photo: Instagram

Many aspirants crack the UPSC Civil Services exam every year despite multiple hurdles and hardships. UPSC is considered the toughest recruitment exam in the entire world. People dedicate years to preparing for the exam. We even have some examples where aspirants have prepared alongside jobs and cracked the IAS/IPS exam.

IAS Neha Bhosle's journey of cracking the UPSC Civil Services Exam is one such inspiring story. Bhosle's achievements and her will to excel at everything she does is truly inspiring and motivating.

IAS Neha Bhosle: Education

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Neha Bhosle was always an academically inclined student and hence opted for Science in Class 11, 12 and went on to pursue an Engineering degree from Mumbai University.

IAS Neha Bhosle: MBA

Post engineering she even cleared CAT with 99.36 percentile and booked a seat for herself in the prestigious IIM Lucknow to study MBA. After MBA Bhosle worked for three years at an Indian conglomerate.

IAS Neha Bhosle: UPSC preparation

It was while she was working, Neha started to develop an interest towards clearing the UPSC CSE. Following this, she started preparing for the UPSC exam.

She first appeared for the UPSC exam in 2017 while working full-time in a company. She could not clear the IAS exam on her first attempt. Failure could not shake her confidence and she decided to work harder and crack the exam.

After the first time, she decided to quit her job in 2017 to concentrate solely on her studies. Neha finally cracked the UPSC CSE in 2019, on her third attempt with an All India rank (AIR) 15.

Currently, IAS Neha Bhosle is Assistant Collector and PO, ITDP- Kinwat, Nanded, Maharashtra.