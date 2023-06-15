Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Meet IAS Neha Bhosle, engineer who cracked CAT with 99% marks later cleared UPSC with AIR...

Among the many inspiring IAS stories, Neha Bhosle's is one which can be a motivation to many aspirants who want to crack the UPSC CSE.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 04:22 PM IST

Meet IAS Neha Bhosle, engineer who cracked CAT with 99% marks later cleared UPSC with AIR...
Meet IAS Neha Bhosle | Photo: Instagram

Many aspirants crack the UPSC Civil Services exam every year despite multiple hurdles and hardships. UPSC is considered the toughest recruitment exam in the entire world. People dedicate years to preparing for the exam. We even have some examples where aspirants have prepared alongside jobs and cracked the IAS/IPS exam.

IAS Neha Bhosle's journey of cracking the UPSC Civil Services Exam is one such inspiring story. Bhosle's achievements and her will to excel at everything she does is truly inspiring and motivating. 

IAS Neha Bhosle: Education

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Neha Bhosle was always an academically inclined student and hence opted for Science in Class 11, 12 and went on to pursue an Engineering degree from Mumbai University.

IAS Neha Bhosle: MBA

Post engineering she even cleared CAT with 99.36 percentile and booked a seat for herself in the prestigious IIM Lucknow to study MBA. After MBA Bhosle worked for three years at an Indian conglomerate. 

Read: Meet Preeti Kumari, trainee IRS officer who failed 3 times but then got UPSC 130 rank

IAS Neha Bhosle: UPSC preparation

It was while she was working, Neha started to develop an interest towards clearing the UPSC CSE. Following this, she started preparing for the UPSC exam. 

She first appeared for the UPSC exam in 2017 while working full-time in a company. She could not clear the IAS exam on her first attempt. Failure could not shake her confidence and she decided to work harder and crack the exam. 

After the first time, she decided to quit her job in 2017 to concentrate solely on her studies. Neha finally cracked the UPSC CSE in 2019, on her third attempt with an All India rank (AIR) 15. 

Currently, IAS Neha Bhosle is Assistant Collector and PO, ITDP- Kinwat, Nanded, Maharashtra. 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive
Meet Strela Luwang, Manipur woman who fought epilepsy, rose to fame at Femina Miss India 2023
Sonam Bajwa oozes oomph in wet look dress in hot photos on Instagram, fans call her 'a complete stunner'
Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 726 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.