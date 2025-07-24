Meet woman, IIT grad who left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, got AIR..., now posted at...

She passed the JEE entrance exam and got into IIT Kharagpur, where she earned a B.Tech in Electrical Engineering. Let's know more about her UPSC journey.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is tough nut to crack. Every year lakh of students appear in the prestigious to fulfill theirs dreams of becoming civil servant. However, only a handful of them get the chance to fulfill their dreams of becoming an IAS officer. Today, we will tell you about IAS Neha Banerjee, who cracked the UPSC exam in her first attempt, while balancing a full-time job.

Who is IAS Neha Banerjee?

Neha Banerjee, who was born in Kolkata in 1995, went to South Point High School for her early education. She passed the JEE entrance exam and got into IIT Kharagpur, where she earned a B.Tech in Electrical Engineering. After finishing her studies, she worked for two years as an Electrical Engineer at the well-known multinational company, Adobe.

How IAS Neha Banerjee prepared for UPSC exam?

Neha had told during an interview that once she saw a girl reading IAS test series in Delhi Metro, she realised that she should also take this exam once. After this Neha started preparing for UPSC without coaching. In 2019, Neha Banerjee achieved a remarkable accomplishment by cracking the UPSC exam in her first attempt, securing the prestigious All India rank of 20.

Her preparation included participating in mock interviews at various coaching centers and effectively utilising online resources, particularly YouTube, to enhance her readiness for the examination.

Neha dedicated herself entirely to preparing for her UPSC exams. After returning from work, she would wake up early in the morning to study. Her extraordinary journey included initial preparations for a second attempt, but her success was evident when the results were announced.

Enjoys massive social media following

Reports suggest that Neha's UPSC interview was a brief 35-minute session. Currently, Neha serves as an IAS officer within the West Bengal cadre and maintains an active presence on Instagram, where she has a substantial following of 74,000 followers.

What motivated Neha Banerjee to become an IAS officer?

In a recent interview, Neha expressed contentment with her previous employment, while also revealing a lingering sense of dissatisfaction, primarily due to her focus on the developmental requirements of her nation. She was committed to contributing to a strong framework for the country's advancement. Despite having the opportunity to pursue opportunities overseas, her unwavering dedication to serving her nation motivated her to become an IAS officer.

Where IAS Neha Banerjee is currently posted?

According to the reports, the government of West Bengal has appointed Neha Banerjee as the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Purba Medinipur. She is an Indian Administrative Officer from the 2020 batch belonging to the West Bengal cadre.