Meet IAS Namrata, who brought up in Naxalite-affected area, cracked UPSC with AIR 12; know her 30-day strategy

Meet IAS Namrata, who brought up in Naxalite-affected area, cracked UPSC with AIR 12; know her 30-day preparation strategy | Photo: Instagram/@_namrata_jain.1

Staying rigid towards the set goal is one of the most important aspects while preparing for UPSC. One of the most prestigious exams in the nation is the Civil Services Examination, often known as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) test.

Others have success after a few tries, while other hopefuls are successful on their very first attempt. Namrata Jain had one ambition when she was growing up in the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, which was heavily impacted by the Naxalites. Her motivational UPSC success story demonstrates how she developed a plan 30 days before to the UPSC CSE Prelims.

Who is Namrata Jain?

cre_Trending

Namrata, who was born and raised in the unrest-ridden Geedam village of the Dantewada area, attended school there before transferring to Durg for high school and Bhilai for an engineering degree. In her first attempt, she earned an AIR 99 and was subsequently selected as an IPS officer. She reapplied for the UPSC examinations, nevertheless, and received an AIR 12 in CSE 2018. She did this because she wanted to become an IAS officer.

For her education, Namrata used to commute alone from her home in Geedam to Durg and Bhilai (over 300 km). According to Namrata, if a candidate is financially stable, they should concentrate completely on preparedness rather than looking for employment. She argues that passing this exam requires entire dedication. She does, however, think that working while studying for the UPSC test may be successful even if one is not in a stable financial situation.

She asserted that if one constantly works in the proper way, success will come in a few years. Namrata advises candidates to learn from their errors in order to do better in the future if they fail the UPSC test on their first try.

IAS Namrata Jain’s strategy

One month before the UPSC CSE Prelims, revise as much as you can. Your chances of succeeding increase as you spend more time revising. Try to refrain from bringing up any fresh topics at this time. It is good to save the last few weeks for reviewing all you have learned thus far. It might be advisable to review several fundamental NCERT books in addition to your notes, since this will assist in further solidifying your foundation.