Meet woman, 'beauty with brain', who left medical studies, cracked UPSC exam not once but twice with AIR..., she is from...

Union Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Today we'll look into the story of IAS Mudra Gairola, who left her medical studies, and cracked UPSC exam not once but twice.

Meet IAS Mudra Gairola

IAS Mudra Gairola hails from Karnaprayag in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand. She completed her schooling from her hometown. She has always excelled in her studies, as she scored 96% in her Class 10 board exams and 97% in her Class 12 board exams. IAS Mudra Gairola, later moved to Mumbai for her graduation. She pursued Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) course at a medical college in Mumbai. Mudra Gairola secured a gold medal in her graduation. She later enrolled into Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) program in Delhi.

IAS Mudra Gairola UPSC Journey

Mudra Gairola's father Arun Gairola, wanted her to become an IAS officer. To fulfil her father's dream, she left MDS program and started preparing for UPSC exam, which is one of the most difficult examination in India. With full determination and hardwork, she completed the syllabus and practices many mock tests. In 2018, she appeared for her first attempt for UPSC exam, however she only managed to reach interview stage but did not clear it.

In 2019, she reappeared for the UPSC exam, but did not got selected even after reaching interview stage. In 2020, she couldn't to clear the mains exams. Finally, she reappeared again in 2021, and cleared UPSC securing an AIR 165. She became an IPS officer. However, she again reappeared for 2022 UPSC CSE, she cleared it with AIR 53, and became an IAS officer.