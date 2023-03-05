Meet IAS Mohammed Ali Shihab, lived in orphanage for 10 years, cracked 21 government exams including UPSC | Photo: File

IAS success story Mohammed Ali Shihab's journey from being a young boy selling baskets to becoming India's top official is unexpectedly uplifting. Mohammed came a long way to achieve his life's greatest goal. Kerala native Mohammed Ali Shihab is a true inspiration for people who are going through difficult times. His IAS success story will undoubtedly inspire you to persevere even in the most hopeless circumstances.

Who is IAS Mohammed Ali Shihab?

Mohammed Ali Shihab, an IAS officer, was born in the Keralan village of Edavannappara in the Mallapuram district. He was born into an extremely underprivileged household that was having financial difficulties. He had to work alongside his father at a very young age and sell five additional bamboo baskets in order to maintain his household due to the family's dire financial situation. Sadly, his father passed away in 1991 following a prolonged sickness.

Shihab was only a young boy when his father passed away, placing responsibilities on his weak shoulders. His mother had no formal education and no source of income to support her family. She was so poor that she had to send Shihab to an orphanage. Shihab spent ten years living in this orphanage with orphaned kids. He began reading and studying throughout this period.

READ | Meet IAS Govind Jaiswal, son of rickshaw puller who aced in UPSC exam, inspiration behind 'Ab Dilli Dur Nahin' movie

Cracked 21 government examinations

For his higher studies, he required financial stability. So he began studying for the government office exam and was able to crack exams for 21 different government authorities. He had additionally held position of peon in Forest Department, as a Prison Warden, and as a Railway Ticket Examiner. He initially took the UPSC exam when he was 25 years old.

On his first two tries in the UPSC Civil Services test, he struggled and failed. He persisted in trying nonetheless and didn't give up. The moment has finally come for the son of an impoverished father and a helpless mother to realise his ambitions.

Shihab passed the UPSC on his third attempt in 2011, securing All India Rank of 226. Shihab, however, required a translator for the interview because his English was not very strong. He thus earned 201 points out of 300.

READ | Meet IAS Artika Shukla, Tina Dabi's friend who cracked UPSC exam, secured AIR-4 without coaching