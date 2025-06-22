After six attempts and numerous study sessions, she successfully cleared the exam with impressive results. She balanced her work with intensive study, dedicating her days to paperwork and her nights to books.

In today's world, women have proven themselves to be equal to men in every field. However, often due to family responsibilities and other obligations, they are forced to put their dreams on hold. But this wasn't the case with Minnu PM Joshy, she didn't let her circumstances hold her back. Instead, she took a pause and then achieved her goal by passing one of the India's toughest exams, UPSC. Let's know more about IAS Minnu PM Joshy's journey.

Who is IAS Minnu PM Joshy?

Minnu PM Joshy hails from Pathanamthitta, Kerala. Her father was police officer, who passed away at a very young age when Minnu was still in school. However his untimely demise left Minnu in shock. After her father's demise, she took his place as a clerk in the police department in 2012 through the 'die-in-harness' scheme. During this time, she completed her master's degree in biochemistry from Kerala University. Her father, a dedicated police officer, had always wanted her to pursue a career as a civil servant. Driven by this aspiration, Minnu was committed to preparing for the challenging UPSC exam.

Got married at 21, became mother at 23

At 21, Minnu Joshy got married to Joshy DJ, is an official at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Despite the responsibilities of marriage and family, she remained focused on her goals. But yet her jouney was not easy as she became a mother at 23, adding to her roles as a wife and full-time employee. Yet, she held onto her dream, hoping to one day achieve it.

IAS Minnu PM Joshy's UPSC rank

After embracing motherhood at the age of 23, Minnu found her motivation and began preparing for the IAS exam at the age of 26. This decision was fueled by her desire to forge her own path, separate from the perception that her current job was merely an extension of her late father's service. Determined to make her own mark, she dedicated herself to the exams, aiming to fulfill a shared dream with her father. Her mornings were spent at the Shankar Library, where she diligently studied The Hindu.

Following this, Minnu Joshy enrolled at the Shankar IAS Academy. After six attempts and numerous study sessions, she successfully cleared the exam with impressive results. She balanced her work with intensive study, dedicating her days to paperwork and her nights to books. Through unwavering determination and perseverance, she cracked UPSC exam at the age of 32 and achieved an All India Rank of 150 in the Civil Services Examination, showcasing that dreams are attainable with sufficient resolve.

What's remarkable about her achievement is that she did it without any coaching, relying solely on her own efforts. Her family played a significant role in her success, providing her with the support and encouragement she needed to pursue her dreams.

IAS Minnu PM Joshy's current posting

According to reports, IAS Minnu PM Joshy is currently posted as Assistant Collector, Bhatkuli-Tiwasa Sub Division, Amravati, Maharashtra.

Inspiration to many

IAS Minnu Joshy's story is an inspiration to many. She proved that with determination and hard work, one can achieve their goals, no matter what challenges they face.