Education

Meet Mamta Yadav, DU student, Haryana village's 1st IAS officer, passed UPSC exam twice with AIR...

IAS Mamta Yadav is a resident of Basai village in Haryana. She passed the UPSC exam in 2019 but couldn't become an IAS officer. Know what happened later.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

UPSC success story: Cracking the Civil Services Examination is very tough. It requires a lot of dedication and determination to secure a rank in the Union Public Services Examination. There are several students who couldn’t become IAS or IPS on clearing the UPSC exam in their first attempt but their continuous focus finally gave them success. Know the story of another UPSC aspirant who cleared the exam but couldn’t become an IAS officer. 

IAS Mamta Yadav is a resident of Basai village in Haryana, her father, Ashok Yadav, works in a private company and her mother is a homemaker. She completed her studies at Balwant Rai Mehta School, GK, Delhi and graduated from Hindu College, DU. 

Mamta prepared for the exam for 4 years and finally passed in 2019 with 556th rank, but she couldn’t become an IAS officer with that rank. Since her dream was to become an IAS officer, she again started with her studies and worked really hard so that she could pass the exam on the next attempt. 

Her family supported her throughout and her strategic planning finally led to her success and she secured AIR 5th, in 2020. 

Along with coaching, Mamta studied on her own to clear the exam. She used NCERT and other materials to assist her in passing the exam. Mamta claims that she used to study for 8 to 10 hours every day in the past. However, she believed that after studying so much, she would not be able to accomplish her objective, so she began studying for 10 to 12 hours per day. 

The father of Mamta attributes his daughter and her mother's prosperity to them. He claims that his daughter's accomplishment of becoming the village's first IAS officer has made him proud.

