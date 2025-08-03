Meet woman, IIT grad who cracked UPSC exam, first became IPS, then IAS officer with AIR 6, currently posted as...

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 to be declared on results.cbse.gov.in; Know how to check, download, date
EDUCATION
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission, is one of the toughest exams not just in India but globally. Every year, lakhs of candidates attempt this exam, but only a few succeed in their first attempt. Many candidates face failure multiple times before achieving their goal. Today, we wil tell you about one such inspiring story of Komal Puunia you cracked UPSC exam in her 3rd attempt to fulfill her dream of becoming an IAS officer. Let's know more about her.
Komal Punia, a resident of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has proven that hard work and dedication can lead to success. Her father is a farmer while her mother is a homemaker. She has two siblings, and together they form a close-knit family. She has achieved an All India Rank (AIR) of 6 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024.
Komal went to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Saharanpur, to completed her schooling up to the 12th grade. 12 class 12th, Komal secured 97% marks and cracked JEE exam. She earned her B.Tech in Engineering Physics from IIT Roorkee, graduating in 2021. While Komal was in IIT, she decided to prepare for UPSC exams to become an IAS offier.
Komal, after a near miss in the UPSC CSE 2022 Prelims, came back with determination. Although she didn't make it through the Mains in her first try, she didn't give up. She returned with renewed focus and in 2023, she secured an All India Rank of 474, which earned her a spot in the Indian Police Service (IPS).
Undeterred, Komal took the UPSC CSE 2024 exam, and her perseverance paid off. She achieved an outstanding All India Rank of 6.
Komal Punia emphasised the importance of time management, focus, and self-confidence during her preparation. She said, "Every failure made me stronger. Time management, focus, and self-confidence were my biggest supports during UPSC preparation." She also credited her family and friends for their support throught her UPSC journey.
Komal Punia is currently training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA).