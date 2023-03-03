Meet IAS Kanishak Kataria, IIT alumnus who left a high-paying job to crack UPSC

Kanishak Kataria | Photo: Instagram

We always look for ways to be secure and have 'options' in life. Keeping 'plan-B' ready is even often taught to us. But is this really how one can achieve success?

IAS Kanishak Kataria's journey of becoming an IAS officer raises many questions about the 'conventional' ways to approach our aims and goals.

A bright student and academically inclined, Kanishak Kataria did his initial studies in Kota, Rajasthan. Kataria secured 44th rank in the IIT JEE 2010 and got into the premium engineering school, IIT Bombay. As fate would have it, after completing his BTech, Kataria got an opportunity of work as a data scientist at Samsung company in South Korea.

After some time, he moved to Bengaluru to work in an American startup company. It was a comfortable and high-paying job, and everything was good. But, Kataria resigned from his job. While most people resign when they have an offer letter from a better company with a higher pay scale, Kataria was no ordinary man.

He quit his job to start his preparation for UPSC Civil Services Exam. He took coaching in Delhi for seven to eight months and returned to home for self-study. During an interview, Kataria said that he completely cut himself from social media and put all his focus into preparation. He appeared for the UPSC IAS exam in 2018 and secured an All India Rank 1.