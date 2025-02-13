She has been the director at Department of Commerce in the Government of India since November 2019.

Being an IAS officer, one gets many opportunities to work in several different fields. They also get key roles in central and state governments. Now, one such IAS officer of the 2009 batch has got a big responsibility. She is IAS Jyoti Yadav, who has been promoted to the level of Joint Secretary in the Government of India. IAS Jyoti is a 2009 batch officer of Uttarakhand cadre. IAS Jyoti has served on various important posts during their tenure.

She has been the director at Trade Negotiations, Department of Commerce in the Government of India since November 2019. The IAS officer has also served as District Magistrate (DM) in the Tehri district of Uttarakhand. Besides, she has also served as Chief Development Officer (CDO) in Chamoli district. IAS Jyoti worked in the hilly state till November 2019. Therefore, she was appointed to her current role.

She holds a bachelor's degree in Arts from Delhi University. Later, she completed her Masters in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics. IAS Jyoti is also an alumnus of Syracuse University, Maxwell School, where she completed a Master's in International Relations and Affairs in 2017. Now, with the new role as joint secretary, she is all set to work for the government.

