Education

Meet IAS Jitin Yadav who left Rs 2.5 lakh per month job for UPSC, cracked CSE in third attempt, his AIR was...

In his second attempt, he couldn't clear even prelims exam of UPSC.

article-main

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 06:07 AM IST

Edited by

UPSC civil services exam is surely one of the toughest exams in India as it has a vast syllabus including, History, Politics, and International Relations. Lakhs of candidates apply for the UPSC CSE exam every year, but only 10000 can crack its first stage, prelims and around 1000 make it to the final list after clearing mains and interview. Some UPSC aspirants even resigned from their high-paying jobs to prepare for this prestigious exam. One such person was IAS Jitin Yadav, who left his Rs 2.5 lakh per month job for UPSC.

Jitin Yadav is an IAS officer of 2016 Batch of West Bengal Cadre. He has previously worked as Assistant Security Commissioner, Railway Protection Force. Before that, he worked for three years as a Derivatives Trader in Energy Markets at Futures First, a proprietary trading firm in Gurugram. In 2012, he resigned from his job for UPSC preparation. He was earning Rs 2.5 lakh per month in the company.

He went to Delhi's Karol Bagh for his preparation. In his first attempt, he was selected for Railway Protection Force (RPF). However, he wanted to become an IAS officer. But on his second attempt, he couldn't clear even prelims exam. He appeared for UPSC 2015 in which he secured All India Rank (AIR) 382. He completed his Masters in Public Management from JNU (2016 - 18). He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Physics (2006 - 2009) from St.Stephen's College, Delhi University. The IAS officer often shares tips for UPSC aspirants on how to crack this exam.

READ | Meet twin sisters who grabbed top positions in CA exam in first attempt, they are from... 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

