Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 07, 2025, 08:21 AM IST

Meet woman, who failed to crack UPSC exam in first two attempts, mother left her job to support daughter, she then became IAS officer with AIR...
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is one of the toughest exams in the country. Every year, lakhs of candidates attempt to clear this exam, but only a few succeed in achieving their dream. This is because clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination requires a candidate to have hard work, passion, patience, and confidence. Today, in this article, we will tell you one such inspiring story is of IAS Jaya Sahay who cracked UPSC exam in third attempt with AIR 860.

Who is IAS Jaya Sahay?

IAS Jaya Sahay, a resident of Madhubani ward number 2 in Purnia, Bihar, has become a beacon of perseverance after achieving success in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams. Jaya’s path was not easy as it was marked by repeated attempts, relentless hard work, and the unwavering support of her family and mentors.

From her early schooling at Urs Line School in Purnia to completing her higher education at DAV Public School, she built a solid academic foundation that would later serve as the bedrock of her civil‑service aspirations.

IAS Jaya Sahay's education and early life

Jaya’s formative years were spent in the bustling town of Purnia, where she completed her initial schooling at Urs Line School. She then moved on to DAV Public School, also in Purnia, to pursue her higher secondary education. After finishing school, she chose to broaden her horizons by enrolling at the University of Delhi, where she earned a graduation degree followed by an LLB. The decision to study law not only enriched her academic profile but also sharpened her analytical skills, which would prove invaluable in her preparation for the UPSC examination.

IAS Jaya Sahay's UPSC journey

After completing her education, Jaya returned to her hometown and embarked on a rigorous self‑study regimen. She dedicated herself to mastering the vast syllabus of the UPSC exam, often studying late into the night while managing household responsibilities.

Her first two attempts did not yield the desired results, but each setback only strengthened her resolve. She recalls that the journey was fraught with difficulties and moments of doubt, yet the belief that hard work never goes unrewarded kept her moving forward. On her third attempt, she finally broke through the barrier and secured a rank that qualified her for the Indian Administrative Service.

IAS Jaya Sahay's mother left her job to support her

Jaya’s success is as much a testament to her personal tenacity as it is to the sacrifices of her parents. Her mother, Suman Sahay, and father, Mrityunjay Sahay, a retired bank clerk, have been her pillars of strength. Her mother, Suman Sahay, gave up her own job at a bank to support Jaya’s aspirations, ensuring that every possible resource was available for her daughter’s preparation.

The family’s collective belief in Jaya’s dream transformed into a powerful motivator, and her achievement has brought immense pride to her parents, who now see their sacrifices culminate in her becoming an IAS officer.

IAS Jaya Sahay on her success

During an interview with the News 18 Local team, Jaya shared the emotional journey that led to her success. She said, “Those who work hard never lose.” She explained that failure after failure only fuels the desire to climb higher, and that the blessings and guidance of her family and teachers have been instrumental in reaching this milestone. 

 

 

