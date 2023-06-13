Meet IAS Jagrati Awasthi, left job at BHEL, studied 8 hours daily for UPSC, bagged AIR 2 | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

Jagrati Awasthi, the definition of intelligence, assisted her in achieving her life goals through her unwavering perseverance and excellence. IAS Jagrati Awasthi's success story is really motivating; read on to see how she aced the UPSC CSE, one of India's most difficult tests.

Who is IAS Jagarti Awasthi?

In the 2020 UPSC examinations, Jagrati Awasthi, a Bhopal native, was successful in earning the second position. Since she prepared for the test alone at home throughout the COVID-19 epidemic, it was a significant victory for her. At the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal, Jagrati received her B.Tech in electrical engineering.

She was employed by the Indian government-owned engineering and manufacturing company Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) prior to beginning her UPSC preparation. She quit her employment to pursue her aspiration of working as an IAS official.

In 2019, Jagrati made her first try at the UPSC test, studying for 8 to 10 hours each day. She originally attended test preparation classes, but she opted to study alone while confined to her house during the COVID-19 lockdown. Jagrati seeks to promote the advancement of rural communities and the women who reside there.

Jagrati said she never imagined she would come in second place overall and first among women, but she was optimistic about her chances of success. Her upbringing in a middle-class household also contributed significantly to this.

The father of Jagrati teaches at the Homoeopathy College. For the schooling of her children, Jagrati's mother quit her work in 2016. Jagrati put all other distractions—such as the phone, TV, etc.—away as she studied for the UPSC. She also completely avoided using social media while he was preparing.

READ | Meet doctor-turned-IAS officer whose school thought he'd fail in Class 12, cracked UPSC exam in third attempt