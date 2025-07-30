Meet woman, who lost her home in 2004 tsunami, cracked UPSC exam twice, is sister of IPS officer, currently posted as...

Meet IAS Ishwarya Ramanathan, who cracked UPSC exam in her first attempt, but reappeared and secured AIR 47 to later become an IAS officer.

Union Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Today we'll look into the story of IAS Ishwarya Ramanathan, who cracked UPSC exam in her first attempt, but reappeared and secured AIR 47 to later become an IAS officer.

Meet IAS Ishwarya Ramanathan

IAS Ishwarya Ramanathan, born in farming family in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu. She was born in a poor family as their family lost their everything, including their home the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. Ishwarya Ramanathan was inspired by the collector Gagandeep Singh Bedi during the natural disaster. She has did BTech from Anna University in Chennai, 2017.

IAS Ishwarya Ramanathan UPSC Journey

IAS Ishwarya Ramanathan started preparing for UPSC during her engineering days. It was her childood dream to become an IAS officer, as her wanted, also a government employee wanted her daughter to become a collector. She appeared for her fist attempt and cracked the civil services exam in 2018 with All-India Rank (AIR) 628 and got selected for Railway Accounts Service (RAS). She again appeared for UPSC CSE 2019 for a better rank, and secured AIR 47 and become an IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre at the age of just 22. Ishwarya Ramanathan is currently posted as the Additional Collector (Development) in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district.

Ishwarya Ramanthan's sister - IPS Sushmitha Ramanathan

IPS Sushmitha Ramanathan, just like her ittle sister, also decided to prepare for the UPSC CSE. She appeared for the UPSC CSE exam, but failed to crack it in her five attempts. She did not lose hope and re-appeared for the examination in 2022, achieving an AIR 528. Sushmitha is currently posted as the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in the southern state's Kakinada district.

Both sisters, IAS Iswarya Ramanthan and IPS Sushmitha Ramanathan have now achieved their dreams of cracking one of the most difficult exams in India. Ishwarya Ramanathan is popular on social media, with 152k followers. While her sister IPS Sushmitha Ramanatham has around 38.8k followers.