Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rohman Shawl slams troll accusing him of living under Miss Universe’s shadow, being friend-zoned: 'I choose to walk...'

Amarnath Yatra from Pahalgam, Baltal base camps suspended due to..., pilgrims halted at...

What is tsunami? What causes it? How are tsunami waves different from sea waves? Can it be predicted?

Not Aamir Khan, but THIS filmmaker to make film on Raja Raghuvanshi's honeymoon murder in Shillong: 'We want to...'

Forget Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Salman Khan; this actor is India's most bankable actor, riding on Rs 5000 crore bet, he is...

What is 'CRIB'? Know about never-seen blood group detected in 38-year-old Indian woman

Meet woman, who lost her home in 2004 tsunami, cracked UPSC exam twice, is sister of IPS officer, currently posted as...

Former India star exposes Oval curator's double standards after Gautam Gambhir denied access ahead of 5th Test vs England, says 'different rules...'

Sixth-worst earthquake hit Russia's Kamchatka: World's five strongest earthquakes...

Double meteor shower tonight: When and where to watch in India?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rohman Shawl slams troll accusing him of living under Miss Universe’s shadow, being friend-zoned: 'I choose to walk...'

Rohman Shawl slams troll accusing him of being friend-zoned

Amarnath Yatra from Pahalgam, Baltal base camps suspended due to..., pilgrims halted at...

Amarnath Yatra from Pahalgam, Baltal base camps suspended due to..., pilgrims ha

Not Aamir Khan, but THIS filmmaker to make film on Raja Raghuvanshi's honeymoon murder in Shillong: 'We want to...'

Not Aamir Khan, but THIS filmmaker to make film on Raja Raghuvanshi's murder

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...

Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York

When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Glory and other gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events

Gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Meet woman, who lost her home in 2004 tsunami, cracked UPSC exam twice, is sister of IPS officer, currently posted as...

Meet IAS Ishwarya Ramanathan, who cracked UPSC exam in her first attempt, but reappeared and secured AIR 47 to later become an IAS officer.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 01:12 PM IST

Meet woman, who lost her home in 2004 tsunami, cracked UPSC exam twice, is sister of IPS officer, currently posted as...

TRENDING NOW

    Union Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Today we'll look into the story of IAS Ishwarya Ramanathan, who cracked UPSC exam in her first attempt, but reappeared and secured AIR 47 to later become an IAS officer. 

    Meet IAS Ishwarya Ramanathan 

    IAS Ishwarya Ramanathan, born in farming family in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu. She was born in a poor family as their family lost their everything, including their home the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. Ishwarya Ramanathan was inspired by the collector Gagandeep Singh Bedi during the natural disaster. She has did BTech from Anna University in Chennai, 2017.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    IAS Ishwarya Ramanathan UPSC Journey

    IAS Ishwarya Ramanathan started preparing for UPSC during her engineering days. It was her childood dream to become an IAS officer, as her wanted, also a government employee wanted her daughter to become a collector. She appeared for her fist attempt and cracked the civil services exam in 2018 with All-India Rank (AIR) 628 and got selected for Railway Accounts Service (RAS). She again appeared for UPSC CSE 2019 for a better rank, and secured AIR 47 and become an IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre at the age of just 22. Ishwarya Ramanathan is currently posted as the Additional Collector (Development) in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district.

    Ishwarya Ramanthan's sister - IPS Sushmitha Ramanathan

    IPS Sushmitha Ramanathan, just like her ittle sister, also decided to prepare for the UPSC CSE. She appeared for the UPSC CSE exam, but failed to crack it in her five attempts. She did not lose hope and re-appeared for the examination in 2022, achieving an AIR 528. Sushmitha is currently posted as the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in the southern state's Kakinada district.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Both sisters, IAS Iswarya Ramanthan and IPS Sushmitha Ramanathan have now achieved their dreams of cracking one of the most difficult exams in India. Ishwarya Ramanathan is popular on social media, with 152k followers. While her sister IPS Sushmitha Ramanatham has around 38.8k followers. 

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    'Pakistan is Congress’ mistake': Union Home Minister Amit Shah trains gun on Opposition in Lok Sabha
    'Pakistan is Congress’ mistake': Amit Shah trains gun on Opposition in Lok Sabha
    Popular Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma booked for singing THIS song at PU event that cost a life of student
    Popular Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma booked for singing THIS song at PU event
    'Call Andrew Flintoff, Steve Harmison': R Ashwin lashes out at Ben Stokes for handshake drama at Old Trafford
    R Ashwin lashes out at Ben Stokes for handshake drama at Old Trafford
    Separatist leader writes to Speaker, wants independence of Balochistan to be discussed in Lok Sabha, accuses Pakistan of terrorism
    Leader writes to LS Speaker, wants independence of Balochistan to be discussed
    Saiyaara box office collection day 10: Aneet Padda, Ahaan Panday score 2nd highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025, crosses Rs 350 crore
    Saiyaara box office: Aneet, Ahaan's film is inches away from Rs 350 crore
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...
    Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 
    Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics
    Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York
    When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Glory and other gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
    Gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
    Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
    Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
    Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid
    Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE