Meet man, son of tea seller, who cracked UPSC exam thrice without any coaching to become IAS officer, his AIR was..., he is currently posted in...

The pursuit of the Civil Services Examination (CSE), conducted annually by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), represents a significant aspiration for numerous people across India. The UPSC civil service exam is notoriously challenging, with exam halls filled each year with hopeful candidates. Despite the intense competition, a select few successfully navigate the multi-stage process, serving as inspirations to many. Today, in this article, we will tell you about IAS Himanshu Gupta who overcame poverty to become an IAS officer. His story is one of remarkable resilience. Lrt's know more about him.

Who is IAS Himanshu Gupta?

Himanshu Gupta, a native of Uttarakhand's Sitarganj district, has showcased academic excellence since his early years. His family faced severe financial constraints, and he experienced significant poverty. His father worked as a daily wage worker, and his earnings were insufficient to meet the family's needs. In response, Himanshu began assisting his father at his tea shop daily after school, contributing to the family's income.

IAS Himanshu Gupta's education and early life

Himanshu shared that he once traveled 70 km daily to receive basic English education. His childhood was marked by financial struggles, which led him to offer tuition classes to help support his family.

Despite these challenges, Himanshu successfully completed his Class 10 and 12 education and got admission into Hindu College, Delhi University. To support his family, he also took on a role as a research scholar at a government college.

During his master's program, he excelled in Environmental Sciences, graduating at the top of his class. He was offered the opportunity to pursue a PhD abroad, but Himanshu chose to remain in India to prepare for the Civil Services. He prioritised staying in India for his family and joined a government college as a research scholar.

IAS Himanshu Gupta's UPSC journey

IAS officer Himanshu Gupta cracked UPSC exam three times without any coaching. In his first attempt, in 2018, he passed the Civil Services Exam but was selected for IRTS. In 2019, he cleared the exam again and secured the 309th rank which offered him a position of IPS, however, he decided to give one more chance to himself to fulfill his dream of becoming an IAS officer. In his final attempt, he successfully became an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer in 2020, achieving an All India rank of 139.

Where IAS Himanshu Gupta is currently posted?

According to reports, in 2023, he was appointed as the new Secretary of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). This appointment was made according to an official order from the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), which specifies a four-year term, starting from the date he takes office or until further notice, whichever comes first.