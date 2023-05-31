Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Meet IAS Himanshu Kaushik, engineer-turned-civil servant, who left high-paying job, cleared UPSC exam in first attempt

UPSC success stories: Before preparing for UPSC, IAS Himanshu Kaushik worked as a Software Developer from 2013-2016.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 31, 2023, 05:13 PM IST

Meet IAS Himanshu Kaushik, engineer-turned-civil servant, who left high-paying job, cleared UPSC exam in first attempt
Meet IAS Himanshu Kaushik, engineer-turned-civil servant, who left high-paying job, cleared UPSC exam in first attempt (Photo: Insta/Himanshu Kaushik)

IAS success story: UPSC Civil Services exam is surely one of the toughest exams in India. This was also seen in the recent UPSC prelims exam which was held on May 28 by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Millions of UPSC aspirants apply for top-level government jobs in the country such as IAS, IPS and IFS.

However, only a few candidates could crack this high-profile exam. In this article, we will tell you about IAS Himanshu Kaushik who was an average student but still cleared UPSC CSE that too in his first attempt. Who is IAS Himanshu Kaushik?

Himanshu Kaushik is an IAS officer of the 2018 batch. He is currently serving in Andhra Pradesh Cadre. IAS Himanshu Kaushik is posted as Additional Resident Commissioner at Andhra Bhavan. He belongs to Delhi. He cracked the UPSC civil services in his first attempt in 2018 and joined the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS). He secured AIR 77 in his very first attempt. He was on training at LBSNAA, Mussoorie for 10 months from August 2018 to May 2019.

Before preparing for UPSC, he worked as a Software Developer from 2013-2016. He completed his graduation in engineering with computer science at a private institute in Ghaziabad from 2009-13. He was considered an average student. He even got back twice during his college exams. However, he managed to pass the subjects later. He did his schooling in the national capital.

For preparation of the UPSC Civil Services Examination, he decided to quit his high-paying job and successfully cleared it in his first attempt in 2018. He hails from a middle-class family. His father is an engineer and his mother is a Sanskrit teacher.

READ | Meet IAS officer Kajal Jawla, worked for 9 hours, studied in cab, left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, got 28th rank

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin
Satish Kaushik birth anniversary: Tere Naam, Kaagaz, Teree Sang, highest-rated films directed by the late actor
Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in black thigh-high slit gown as she walks the red carpet with Nick Jonas
Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'
Meet Vinali Bhatnagar, Miss India finalist making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
GSEB HSC 12th Result 2023 for Arts and Commerce released at gseb.org, direct link, steps to check scores via WhatsApp
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.