Meet IAS Himanshu Kaushik, engineer-turned-civil servant, who left high-paying job, cleared UPSC exam in first attempt

IAS success story: UPSC Civil Services exam is surely one of the toughest exams in India. This was also seen in the recent UPSC prelims exam which was held on May 28 by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Millions of UPSC aspirants apply for top-level government jobs in the country such as IAS, IPS and IFS.

However, only a few candidates could crack this high-profile exam. In this article, we will tell you about IAS Himanshu Kaushik who was an average student but still cleared UPSC CSE that too in his first attempt. Who is IAS Himanshu Kaushik?

Himanshu Kaushik is an IAS officer of the 2018 batch. He is currently serving in Andhra Pradesh Cadre. IAS Himanshu Kaushik is posted as Additional Resident Commissioner at Andhra Bhavan. He belongs to Delhi. He cracked the UPSC civil services in his first attempt in 2018 and joined the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS). He secured AIR 77 in his very first attempt. He was on training at LBSNAA, Mussoorie for 10 months from August 2018 to May 2019.

Before preparing for UPSC, he worked as a Software Developer from 2013-2016. He completed his graduation in engineering with computer science at a private institute in Ghaziabad from 2009-13. He was considered an average student. He even got back twice during his college exams. However, he managed to pass the subjects later. He did his schooling in the national capital.

For preparation of the UPSC Civil Services Examination, he decided to quit his high-paying job and successfully cleared it in his first attempt in 2018. He hails from a middle-class family. His father is an engineer and his mother is a Sanskrit teacher.

