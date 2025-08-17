Meet woman, UPSC CSE 2024 topper, who left CA, later became IAS officer to fulfill father's dream, her marksheet goes viral, she is...

Meet woman who secured AIR 2 in UPSC CSE 2024, after Shakti Dubey who was AIR 1. She cleared UPSC examination in her third attempt in 2024. How much did she scored? Check her marksheet here.

Union Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Today we'll look into the story of IAS Harshita Goyal who secured AIR 2 in UPSC CSE 2024, after Shakti Dubey who was AIR 1.

Who is Harshita Goyal?

Harshita Goyal, 25, hails from Hisar, Haryana. She completed her schooling from Gujarat's Vadodara. She pursued her graduation in Bachelors in Commerce from Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. She qualified as a Chartered Accountant. As per news reports, she has also worked at Belief Foundation from Children suffering from Thalassemia and cancer.

Harshita Goyal UPSC Journey

Harshita Goyal cleared UPSC examination in her third attempt in 2024. She chose Political Science and International Relations as her optional subject for UPSC. After qualifying as a CA, she later transitioned into civil services to fulfil her father's dream. She secured AIR 2 in the UPSC CSE 2024.

Harshita Goyal Marksheet