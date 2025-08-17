Avneet Kaur flaunts her combat training skills with powerful punches and kicks
After IAS Anudeep Durishetty and IAS Tina Dabi, UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava's marksheet goes viral, here's how much he scored in different subjects
Meet man, IIT alumnus, who failed UPSC five times, became IPS officer, then IAS in sixth attempt, he is from...., AIR is...
Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts more showers, cloudy sky till...
6 superhit Bollywood movies that War 2 star Hrithik Roshan said NO to: From Lagaan to 3 idiots
Meet woman, UPSC CSE 2024 topper, who left CA, later became IAS officer to fulfill father's dream, her marksheet goes viral, she is...
THIS multirole fighter jet has wreaked havoc from Iraq, Syria to Libya, is giving tough competition to Rafale, it is developed by..., its name is...
Are these 4 veggies really protein powerhouses? Rakul Preet thinks so, but nutritionist says…
BIG boost for Delhi-NCR, as PM Modi inaugurates 2 highway projects to decongest capital
BTS reunites for first live from the beach after military discharge; Namjoon says he 'misses his wife'
EDUCATION
Meet woman who secured AIR 2 in UPSC CSE 2024, after Shakti Dubey who was AIR 1. She cleared UPSC examination in her third attempt in 2024. How much did she scored? Check her marksheet here.
Union Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Today we'll look into the story of IAS Harshita Goyal who secured AIR 2 in UPSC CSE 2024, after Shakti Dubey who was AIR 1.
Harshita Goyal, 25, hails from Hisar, Haryana. She completed her schooling from Gujarat's Vadodara. She pursued her graduation in Bachelors in Commerce from Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. She qualified as a Chartered Accountant. As per news reports, she has also worked at Belief Foundation from Children suffering from Thalassemia and cancer.
Harshita Goyal cleared UPSC examination in her third attempt in 2024. She chose Political Science and International Relations as her optional subject for UPSC. After qualifying as a CA, she later transitioned into civil services to fulfil her father's dream. She secured AIR 2 in the UPSC CSE 2024.