IAS Harshika Singh has been promoted as CDO of Prayagraj with additional charge of Divisional Food Controller in a major UP administrative reshuffle.

In a recent administrative reshuffle, the Uttar Pradesh government has given a major responsibility to IAS officer Harshika Singh. She has been promoted and transferred from her current post as Joint Magistrate in Sadar Tehsil of Chandauli district. Harshika will now serve as the Chief Development Officer (CDO) of Prayagraj district. Along with this important post, she has also been given the additional charge of Divisional Food Controller (RFC).

Harshika Singh is a 2021 batch IAS officer who was earlier posted in Chandauli since November 2023. She initially worked at the District Magistrate’s office before being assigned to Sadar Tehsil as Deputy District Magistrate (SDM), where she served for about one and a half years. Known for her active and efficient working style, Harshika earned the trust of the government through her dedication and performance. This new responsibility is seen as a sign of the state government's confidence in her capabilities.

Education and Family Background

Harshika Singh hails originally from Tikri Nagi village in Kaushambi district but was raised in Ghaziabad. She completed her schooling from Holy Child School and DPSG Meerut Road, scoring an impressive 94% in both Class 10 and 12. She pursued B.Tech in Civil Engineering from IET Lucknow, where she topped her branch.

After completing engineering in 2017, Harshika began preparing for the civil services exam and successfully cracked the UPSC in 2021. Before that, she had secured 15th rank in the UPPCS exam in 2020. Her first posting as an IAS officer was also in Prayagraj as an SDM. Now, she returns to the district in an even more significant role.

Harshika comes from a well-educated and supportive family. Her father Awadhesh Kumar is a businessman, her mother Sneh Prabha Singh is a homemaker, and her younger brother Deepak Singh is a software engineer.

Her journey continues to inspire many young aspirants, especially women, who dream of joining the civil services.