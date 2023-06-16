Meet IAS Gunjita Agarwal who failed 4 times, UPSC interview question revealed

File photo

The UPSC Civil Services Exam is one of the most challenging exam in India. While some people are lucky enough to score the exam on the first try, others take multiple attempts to succeed. But what counts is that these aspirants don't give up and keep trying.

Similar is the story of Gunjita Agarwal, who in her fifth attempt at the UPSC CSE 2022 scored an AIR-26, enabling her to fulfil her lifetime dream of working for the government.

Gunjita's father works as an assistant engineer at Employee Selection Board, while her mother is a homemaker. The youngest of three siblings, Gunjita, believes that her family was the most important factor in her accomplishment since they always encouraged her.

Gunjita was focused to pass the UPSC and become an IAS officer while everyone else was deciding which field to enter after high school. As a result, she chose to remain in Bhopal, close to her family, in order to better prepare.

As Gunjita started her third year of college, she started getting ready. She was unable to effectively study, however, due to her academic obligations and college work. After graduating from college, she decided to devote all of her attention to her preparation and gave herself three years to pass the UPSC CSE.

She opted to keep studying after being shocked to find that she had passed the CS 2022 Prelims. She had almost given up on a long-held desire until she successfully completed both the Mains and Interview rounds, so when she did so with such an astounding rank, her excitement had no bounds.

She decided to major in sociology because, among other things, she has always been interested in fighting to empower women, end hunger and poverty, and address caste system issues.

In the mock interviews, Gunjita asserts that the panel merely probes the surface of your knowledge. The UPSC panels, on the other hand, want you to be conscious of every aspect of your environment, neighbourhood, people, and life.

The popular saying "Kahan Raja Bhoj aur Kahan Gangu Teli" and the real lives and histories of the two monarchs it refers to were also brought up to Gunjita. A question regarding whether the time is right to adopt a mixed-gender cricket team was also posed to her.

Regional issues that arise in various states and communities are the focus of the new bureaucrat. She believes that through overcoming these obstacles, she will inevitably be able to empower the locals. She is especially committed to bridging education with women's and children's development since she thinks it might significantly impact India's development process.