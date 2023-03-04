Meet IAS Govind Jaiswal, son of rickshaw puller who aced in UPSC exam, inspiration behind 'Ab Dilli Dur Nahin' movie

IAS Success Story: Every year, millions of aspirants sit for the UPSC civil service exam. This story will inspire anyone who is studying for the most difficult exam in India. At the age of 22, Govind Jaiswal passed the UPSC examination and received an All India Rank of 48. The journey he took to get there, nevertheless, was so inspiring that it served as the basis for the film "Ab Dilli Dur Nahin".

A child's achievement frequently results from their parents working very hard. His father had a significant impact on IAS Govind's success story, helping to set the seeds for it. In order to realise Govind's desire, his father Narayan worked just as hard as he has.

His whole family resided in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. In 1995, Govind's father Narayan had 35 rickshaws, but due to his wife's health, he had to sell 20 of them. He was unable to save his wife, who died in 1995. In the meantime, there wasn't enough money when Govind wanted to travel to Delhi in 2004 or 2005 to be ready for the UPSC.

But in order to achieve this ambition, his father also sold the 14 other rickshaws. He was down to only one remaining rickshaw, which he started running himself. For the benefit of his son's education, Govind's father switched from being a rickshaw owner to a rickshaw puller. Govind continued to pursue his education despite having a problem with his leg. Govind worked diligently in his studies and placed in the top 48 in the 2006 UPSC first attempt.

