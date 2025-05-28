They say that success doesn't come easy. But for some people, it sure seems to be the case. However oftentimes, there is a lot of hard work and many sleepless nights that go into their seemingly effortless achievements. One such story is that of IAS officer Garima Agrawal. Read on to know more.

They say that success doesn't come easy. But for some people, it sure seems to be the case. However oftentimes, there is a lot of hard work and many sleepless nights that go into their seemingly effortless achievements. One such story is that of IAS officer Garima Agrawal, who cracked some of India's toughest exams not once or twice but as many as three times. This is her story.

Cracked IIT in 1st attempt

Garima, who is from Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh, was born into a business family. A bright student from her early days, Garima completed her schooling from Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Khargone. In her Class 10th Board exams, she secured 89 percent marks, followed by 92 percent in her Class 12th papers. After that, she began preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) -- conducted for admissions to engineering colleges and considered to be among the toughest entrance exams in India. Garima showed her brilliance with the results as she cleared the exam in her first attempt. She then got into the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Hyderabad, where she pursued a BTech degree.

Back-to-back success

Based on her brilliant grades, Garima was offered a job in Germany, which she took. But she did not want to continue working in a foreign land and came back to India to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE). She cleared this exam also in her very first attempt with an impressive all-India rank (AIR) of 240.

Allotted the Indian Police Service (IPS) branch, Garima began her rigorous training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad. But her goal was clear -- to become an officer in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). So she began preparing for the next CSE exam while training at the top police academy.

Final AIR under 50

In her second attempt in 2018, Garima did even better and cracked the UPSC exam with an amazing AIR of 40. She then underwent IAS training at the prestigious Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, and became a top-level government officer. She was then posted as an Assistant District Magistrate (ADM) in Telangana.

Garima is married to Pallav Tinna, a software engineer.