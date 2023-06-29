Photo: Instagram | Meet IAS Gandharva Rathore, DU alumna who cracked UPSC with 93 AIR without any coaching; know her strategy |

Millions of aspirant applicants attempt one of India's most challenging tests in an effort to fulfil their aspiration of passing the UPSC. A handful of these UPSC candidates who pass the three-part test go on to become IAS, IPS, and IFS. When these talented pupils pass this exam, their diligence will be rewarded.

One such name is Gandharva Rathore, an IAS officer from the 2016 batch whose tale might serve as a powerful success mantra for aspiring candidates preparing for UPSC Mains 2023.

Who is IAS Gandharva Rathore?

Gandharva Rathore attended school in her hometown of Jaipur, Rajasthan, where she is originally from. In 2013, she received her degree from University of Delhi's Shri Ram College for Commerce (SRCC). She finished her post-graduation in 2015 following that.

She then started to work diligently on her preparation for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. During her second attempt, she passed the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2016. In this exam, she earned a 93rd-place ranking without any tutoring.

IAS Gandharva Rathore’s success mantra

When Gandharva gave her first prelims on her initial appearance, she missed clearing it from 2 to 3 marks. Then, using the lessons acquired, Gandharva consulted with a number of other aspirants, friends, and successful candidates to choose what to study and what to devote more time to.

However, Gandharva Rathore is one of those administrative officers who finished their education without coaching. She initially went to all the coaching facilities and bookstores in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar, despite the fact that she did not enrol in coaching.

She obtained the appropriate notes for each topic from there. After that, carefully read each subject's curriculum and study guide. Along with this, Gandharva got assistance from her fellow peers who had previously attended other coaching institutions.

IAS Gandharva Rathore: UPSC tips

Candidates should begin their preparation with the mains test in mind, according to Gandharva. Gandharva claimed that she used to devote half of her time to the extra topic while spending eighty percent of her time preparing for the Mains. She claims that one topic that is crucial to passing the civil service test is the optional subject. Gandharva herself started with Mains and Optional prep before moving on to Prelims.

