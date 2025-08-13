Meet woman, BTech grad, who turned down high-paying job offer from JP Morgan, became UPSC exam topper with AIR..., she is from...

Meet woman, who pursued B.Tech in Computer science, and turned down high-paying job from JP Morgan and cracked UPSC exam in her second attempt. Why did she chose UPSC exam?

Union Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Today we'll look into the story of IAS Gamini Singla, who turned down high-paying job from JP Morgan and cracked UPSC exam with AIR 3.

Meet IAS Gamini Singla

Gamini Singla, 23, hails from Anandpur Sahib, Punjab. She comes from an educated family, with her father, Dr. Alok Singla, and her mother, Dr. Neerja Singla, being medical practitioners. Her brother is an IITian. She completed her schooling from her hometown. Them, she pursued her B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering from Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh in 2019. After completing her BTech, Gamini began working at the multinational company JP Morgan as an intern. The internship was part of her college curriculum, and JP Morgan had offered her a job post-completion of the internship. But one coversation with a district collector during her visit to government office for driving license, made her turn down the huge letter and she chose to prepare for the civil services examinations. Her dream was to become an IAS officer.

IAS Gamini Singla UPSC Journey

It was not easy for her initially to fulfil her dream to become an IAS officer, as there were many obstacles in between her and her dream. Her first attempt ended in disappointment as she could not clear the exam. But she did not lose hope, sh started to study 9-10 hours daily with structured plan. Her hard work paid off in 2021 when she reappeared for the examination, securing All-India Rank 3, ultimately achieving her dream of becoming an IAS officer. What attracted Gamini the most towards civil services? It was the contrasting aspects of corporate versus government careers, where she realized job satisfaction doesn’t stem from the job title, but from one’s mindset and approach to the work.