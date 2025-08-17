Meet woman, who lost her father at young age, mother worked as labourer, cracked UPSC exam twice, became youngest IPS officer at 21, later left it due to...

At the young age of 21, she achieved an All India Rank (AIR) of 438, earning her a place among the youngest IPS officers in India. Despite becoming an IPS offer at a very young age, Divya decided to leave this job. Check below to know the reason.

The Civil Services Examination (CSE), overseen by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), is widely known as one of India’s most demanding competitive examinations. Success in this exam, which includes preliminary, main, and interview phases, necessitates a strong foundation of knowledge, analytical abilities, and critical thinking skills. Among the many success stories associated with this exam, Divya Tanwar’s path stands out as an inspiring example of resilience and determination.

IAS Divya Tanwar is from a small village of Nimbi in Mahendragarh, Haryana. Her journey to become IAS was filled with challenges, particularly after her father’s death in 2011. Despite facing financial difficulties, Divya remained steadfast in her commitment to education. Her mother, Babita Tanwar, played an important role in supporting Divya and her three siblings. Babita Tanwar worked as a farm labourer and sewed clothes to provide financial support to her children.

IAS Divya Tanwar's educational background

Divya's educational journey began in government schools and continued at Navodaya Vidyalaya, where her dedication and intelligence were apparent. After earning her science degree, she dedicated herself to preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, driven to succeed despite any challenges.

Divya Tanwar's UPSC journey

In contrast to many aspirants who depend on conventional coaching centers, Divya chose a different route, leveraging online resources and mock test series for her preparation. Her self-disciplined approach to studying paid off when she took the UPSC CSE in 2021. At the young age of 21, she achieved an All India Rank (AIR) of 438, earning her a place among the youngest IPS officers in India.

Divya Tanwar cracked UPSC exam in her first attempt to become one of the youngest IPS officers in India

In her first attempt, Divya scored 751 marks in the written examination and 179 marks in the personality test, for a total of 930 marks. She belonged to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, and her success highlighted the importance of perseverance and resourcefulness.

Divya Tanwar became IAS officer without any coaching

Even with this initial achievement, Divya aimed higher. With unwavering dedication, she continued her preparation and reappeared for the UPSC CSE in 2022. This time, she achieved an AIR of 105, fulfilling her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

In her second attempt, Divya achieved a score of 834 marks in the written examination and 160 marks in the personality test, resulting in an overall score of 994 marks. Her improved performance demonstrated her dedication to growth and excellence.

IAS Divya Tanwar's current posting

Currently serving as an IAS officer in the Manipur cadre, Divya Tanwar's journey serves as an inspiration to many. Her story encompasses not only academic achievement but also the overcoming of challenges and the pursuit of goals, irrespective of limitations.