Meet IAS Divya Mittal, IIT, IIM alumnus who cracked UPSC twice, became IPS first, now DM of...

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 10:17 AM IST

Divya Mittal has been VC of Bareilly Development Authority. (File)

Indian Administrative Service officer Divya Mittal has an interesting life story. She is one of the toughest civil servants in the country who doesn't tolerate carelessness in public works. She is a person who cracked UPSC twice. She quit her job with lakhs of rupees in salary to serve the country.

IAS Divya Mittal is a native of Haryana's Rewari. She was born and brought up in Delhi. She completed her engineering from the prestigious IIT Delhi. She later did MBA from IIM Bangalore. After her education, she got married to Gagandeep Singh. They had salary packages worth lakhs in London. However, the couple didn't like it there much and returned to serve the country.

Gagandeep Singh first cracked IAS. In the year 2012, Divya Mittal cracked UPSC for the first time. She became an IPS officer and got the Gujarat Cadre.

However, in 2013, while she was undergoing training for IPS, she cracked UPSC again. This time, she became the IAS officer.

Divya Mittal has been VC of Bareilly Development Authority, CDO Gonda etc. She also worked as an assistant secretary with NITI Aayog.

She is also very popular on social media. She has around 27.3 followers on Instagram. She has 1.47 lakh followers on Twitter.

She is also a motivational speaker who often shares her thoughts on Twitter. She also guides IAS/IPS aspirants.

"Don't worry if you can not make sense of the chaos. If you keep going, patterns will appear," she tweeted yesterday.

"It's ok to make mistakes. But it's not ok to continue with them," she tweeted today. 

She is currently posted as the district magistrate of Mirzapur.

She had 68th rank in UPSC.

