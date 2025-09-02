Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Meet woman, daughter of pakoda seller, studied at IIT Bombay, cracked UPSC exam in 2nd attempt while working full-time, secured AIR...

She scored 98% in her 10th grade and 89% in her 12th grade. Her academic achievements paved the way for her to pursue higher education. Read here to know more about IAS Deepesh Kumari's success story.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 10:58 AM IST

Meet woman, daughter of pakoda seller, studied at IIT Bombay, cracked UPSC exam in 2nd attempt while working full-time, secured AIR...
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams not just in India but across the world. Every year, lakhs of candidates attempt this exam, but only a few succeed in their attempt. Many candidates face failure multiple times before achieving their goal. One such inspiring story is of IAS Deepesh Kumari who cracked UPSC exam in second atttempt.

Who is IAS Deepesh Kumari?

Deepesh Kumari's story is one of determination and perseverance. Growing up in a small room in the Atal Bandh area of Bharatpur, Rajasthan, Deepesh's family struggled to make ends meet. Her father, Govind Kumar, sold snacks like pakodas and namkeen to support their family of seven. Despite the financial difficulties, Deepesh's parents encouraged her to pursue her education, and she never lost sight of her dreams.

IAS Deepesh Kumari's early life and education

Deepesh's educational journey began at Shishu Aadarsh Vidya Mandir, where she excelled in her studies. She scored 98% in her 10th grade and 89% in her 12th grade. Her academic achievements paved the way for her to pursue higher education. Deepesh went on to earn a B.Tech degree in Civil Engineering from MBM Engineering College in Jodhpur and later earned an M.Tech degree from IIT Bombay.

IAS Deepesh Kumari's UPSC journey

After completing her education, Deepesh worked for a private company for a year before deciding to pursue her passion for civil services. She began preparing for the UPSC exam, but her first attempt in 2020 was not successful.

However, Deepesh did not give up. She continued her preparation and appeared for the exam again in 2021. This time, she achieved an All India Rank of 93 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination and was selected for the IAS position. She also secured 4th rank in the EWS category.

IAS Deepesh Kumari became a role model for her siblings

Deepesh's success has been an inspiration to her siblings. Her younger sister is now a doctor serving at Safdarjung Hospital, while her brothers are pursuing MBBS degrees at prestigious institutions like AIIMS Guwahati and Latur. Deepesh's achievement has shown her family that with hard work and determination, anything is possible.

IAS Deepesh Kumari's IAS training and current posting

After clearing the UPSC exam, Deepesh was allocated the Jharkhand cadre for her IAS training. After completing her training, she is currently posted as an Assistant Secretary in the Road Transport and Highways Department. As an IAS officer, she is dedicated to serving the nation and making a positive difference in the lives of people. Her journey from a small room to the prestigious IAS position is a testament to her hard work and dedication.

 

