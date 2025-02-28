The wedding of two IAS officers has captured a massive attention on social media. The beautiful love story of IAS officers - Praveen Kumar and Anamika Singh - is the talk of the town.

The wedding of two IAS officers has captured a massive attention on social media. The beautiful love story of IAS officers - Praveen Kumar and Anamika Singh - is the talk of the town.

The two distinguished IAS officers cleared the UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE) - touted as one of the most difficult exams in the country - through their hard work and passion. And now they are setting examples with their remarkable success!

Both hailing from Bihar, Kumar is posted in Bihar; while Singh is serving in Uttarakhand. Let's get to know more about their journey.

Who is Anamika Singh?

Hailing from Bihar's Gopalganj district, Anamika Singh's father is a retired army officer. She received her primary education at an Army School in Yamunanagar. After her intermediate, she went on to pursue a B.Tech in Computer Science from AIT Pune.

Later, she moved to Delhi to prepare for the UPSC Civil Service Examination. Meanwhile, she also appeared for Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam, clinching an impressive AIR 8.

However, she cleared the UPSC on her third attempt in 2020, securing an AIR 348. In 2021, she was appointed as an IAS officer in Uttarakhand.

Who is Praveen Kumar?

A native of Jamui, Bihar, Praveen Kumar's father runs a medical store. He completed his primary schooling in Jamui. Later, he also cleared the JEE exam and enrolled for a B.tech degree at IIT Kanpur - one of the most renowned engineering colleges in India.

After graduation, Kumar decided to prepare for UPSC CSE. Although he faced setbacks in his initial attempts, he finally aced the exam in 2020, clinching an AIR 7.

He is currently posted in the Bihar cadre.

.