Twitter
Headlines

SBI to stop issuing electoral bonds 'immediately': Key highlights of Supreme Court's observations

SC directs SBI to reveal details of political parties receiving electoral bonds to date by...

Google starts to roll out Gemini AI app for Apple iPhone, Android users

Meet actor with Rs 3000 crore net worth, still takes metro to set, secretly donated crores, took 90% pay cut to save...

Meet IAS Charchit Gaur, IFS Arushi, both went to IIT, got married in 2021 after cracking UPSC, their love story is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

SC directs SBI to reveal details of political parties receiving electoral bonds to date by...

Google starts to roll out Gemini AI app for Apple iPhone, Android users

Meet actor with Rs 3000 crore net worth, still takes metro to set, secretly donated crores, took 90% pay cut to save...

Most Player of the Match awards for Mumbai Indians

8 animals that hate humans

Fastest players to 12000 T20 runs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Mahabharat's Nitish Bharadwaj accuses estranged wife of mental harassment, unruly conduct, files complaint

Meet actor with Rs 3000 crore net worth, still takes metro to set, secretly donated crores, took 90% pay cut to save...

Meet Ajay Devgn, Hrithik's heroine, who was forced to change name, director bit her, she quit films, is married to...

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IAS Charchit Gaur, IFS Arushi, both went to IIT, got married in 2021 after cracking UPSC, their love story is...

Arushi Mishra hails from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, while Charchit Gaur has ties to Kota, Rajasthan. Arushi's pursuit of JEE Mains preparation led her to Kota, where she first learned about Charchit. Charchit, renowned for his intellect and achievements, quickly caught Arushi's attention.

article-main

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 12:49 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The love story of IFS Arushi Mishra and IAS Charchit Gaur is a tale as enchanting as any seen in Bollywood. In the academic hub of Kota, Charchit had become somewhat of a local celebrity, and Arushi found herself drawn to his charisma. Destiny orchestrated their connection, and after navigating through a journey fraught with challenges and uncertainties, they both arrived at a shared destination. 

Despite facing difficulties, they remained a pillar of support for each other. As Charchit took on his new role as Vice Chairman of the Agra Development Authority, recently transferred from Agra, Arushi stepped into the position of Director and DFO of the National Chambal Sanctuary in Agra. 

Arushi Mishra hails from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, while Charchit Gaur has ties to Kota, Rajasthan. Arushi's pursuit of JEE Mains preparation led her to Kota, where she first learned about Charchit. Charchit, renowned for his intellect and achievements, quickly caught Arushi's attention.

Charchit had been representing India in the International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) held in Russia. There, he set a new record by scoring a perfect 500 out of 500 and securing the top rank worldwide. As India celebrated this milestone, Arushi couldn't help but be intrigued by the newspaper headlines every day. The headlines, such as "Charchit makes Kota famous," "Charchit, back in the limelight," and "Charchit, the talk of the town," drew Arushi's attention towards him.

A few days later, both Arushi and Charchit got admission to IIT. While Charchit became a part of IIT Delhi's Alumni, Arushi pursued a B.Tech degree from IIT Roorkee. It was during this time that their conversations started. As time passed, what started as normal greetings turned into something deeper, and soon enough, love blossomed. In 2015, after graduating from IIT, Charchit began preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

In his first attempt, Charchit secured AIR 96 and became part of the 2016 IAS batch. Meanwhile, Arushi was struggling to achieve her dream of becoming a government officer. The journey to secure a government job was not an easy one for Arushi, but she was determined to succeed. Amid the trials and tribulations of their journey, their relationship faced its ups and downs, but they always held each other's hands firmly. In 2019, Arushi Mishra secured the second rank in the Indian Forest Service Examination conducted by the UPSC.

Both Arushi and Charchit realised their dream of becoming government officers. However, during this time, Arushi managed to pass many competitive exams. In 2018, she secured the second rank in the Indian Forest Service Examination. Before that, she was allocated the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) with a rank of 229 in the UPSC Exam. In the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Exam (UPPCS Exam), she secured the 16th rank and was allotted the DSP post. After discussing the matter with their families, Arushi and Charchit tied the knot in 2021. Arushi's brother Arnav Mishra is also an IAS officer.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Farmers' Delhi Chalo Protest: Punjab and Haryana HC issues notices to Centre, states on...

Indian-origin Meta engineer in US kills 4-year-old twins, wife before shooting himself

Meet richest family in the US, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, Elon Musk, net worth is...

Lion engages in battle with 5 tigers in viral video, watch who emerges victorious

Meet former beauty queen who worked with Akshay, Shahid, Kareena, one incident ruined her life, quit acting, is now..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE