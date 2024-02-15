Meet IAS Charchit Gaur, IFS Arushi, both went to IIT, got married in 2021 after cracking UPSC, their love story is...

Arushi Mishra hails from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, while Charchit Gaur has ties to Kota, Rajasthan. Arushi's pursuit of JEE Mains preparation led her to Kota, where she first learned about Charchit. Charchit, renowned for his intellect and achievements, quickly caught Arushi's attention.

The love story of IFS Arushi Mishra and IAS Charchit Gaur is a tale as enchanting as any seen in Bollywood. In the academic hub of Kota, Charchit had become somewhat of a local celebrity, and Arushi found herself drawn to his charisma. Destiny orchestrated their connection, and after navigating through a journey fraught with challenges and uncertainties, they both arrived at a shared destination.

Despite facing difficulties, they remained a pillar of support for each other. As Charchit took on his new role as Vice Chairman of the Agra Development Authority, recently transferred from Agra, Arushi stepped into the position of Director and DFO of the National Chambal Sanctuary in Agra.

Charchit had been representing India in the International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) held in Russia. There, he set a new record by scoring a perfect 500 out of 500 and securing the top rank worldwide. As India celebrated this milestone, Arushi couldn't help but be intrigued by the newspaper headlines every day. The headlines, such as "Charchit makes Kota famous," "Charchit, back in the limelight," and "Charchit, the talk of the town," drew Arushi's attention towards him.

A few days later, both Arushi and Charchit got admission to IIT. While Charchit became a part of IIT Delhi's Alumni, Arushi pursued a B.Tech degree from IIT Roorkee. It was during this time that their conversations started. As time passed, what started as normal greetings turned into something deeper, and soon enough, love blossomed. In 2015, after graduating from IIT, Charchit began preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

In his first attempt, Charchit secured AIR 96 and became part of the 2016 IAS batch. Meanwhile, Arushi was struggling to achieve her dream of becoming a government officer. The journey to secure a government job was not an easy one for Arushi, but she was determined to succeed. Amid the trials and tribulations of their journey, their relationship faced its ups and downs, but they always held each other's hands firmly. In 2019, Arushi Mishra secured the second rank in the Indian Forest Service Examination conducted by the UPSC.

Both Arushi and Charchit realised their dream of becoming government officers. However, during this time, Arushi managed to pass many competitive exams. In 2018, she secured the second rank in the Indian Forest Service Examination. Before that, she was allocated the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) with a rank of 229 in the UPSC Exam. In the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Exam (UPPCS Exam), she secured the 16th rank and was allotted the DSP post. After discussing the matter with their families, Arushi and Charchit tied the knot in 2021. Arushi's brother Arnav Mishra is also an IAS officer.