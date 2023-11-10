Headlines

Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommends expulsion of Mahua Moitra in 'cash-for-query' matter

Delhi-NCR Air pollution: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram receive light rain, AQI improves

Meet Varinder Singh Ghuman, who beats up Salman, Shah Rukh in Tiger 3; 130kg vegetarian bodybuilder with 53 inch chest

India bags Guinness World Record for maximum online selfies under 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign

Meet IAS Chandrajyoti Singh, who cracked UPSC in first attempt without coaching, her AIR was...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommends expulsion of Mahua Moitra in 'cash-for-query' matter

This popular actor failed as hero in Bollywood, starred in India's first daily soap, almost decided to quit until...

Manoj Muntashir accepts he 'did a big mistake' with Adipurush, says 'main dusra...'

Teams who have scored lowest runs against India in World Cup

9 motivational quotes by Johnny Lever

5 Bollywood Diwali releases that turned out to be biggest box office flops

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

This popular actor failed as hero in Bollywood, starred in India's first daily soap, almost decided to quit until...

Manoj Muntashir accepts he 'did a big mistake' with Adipurush, says 'main dusra...'

This singer performed at night clubs, was thrown out of classes, Shashi Kapoor changed her life, became Bollywood queen

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IAS Chandrajyoti Singh, who cracked UPSC in first attempt without coaching, her AIR was...

IAS officer Chandrajyoti Singh cracked the UPSC exam in her first attempt without any coaching. Know her story here.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 06:06 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

UPSC hires the brightest minds and the most inspiring people in the country. Many people look up to IAS, and IPS officers and their journey. Lakhs of aspirants spend years and years preparing for the UPSC exam but only a handful of people are able to crack the exam after multiple attempts. Even fewer are able to crack the exam on the first attempt. 


IAS Chandrajyoti Singh is one of those rare people who cracked the UPSC exam on her first attempt. Singh is the daughter of a retired army officer. She has been to many states while in school. Chandrajyoti's father, Col. Dalbara Singh, served as an army radiologist, and her mother was Lt. Col. Meen Singh.

Her parents always motivated her to do well in life. Chandrajyoti Singh completed the class 10 board exam from Jalandhar’s APJ School with a 10 CGPA. Following that, she passed the class 12 examination from Chandigarh’s Bhawan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, with 95.4% marks. 

After this, in 2018, she graduated with honours in history from St. Stephen's College, Delhi University, with a 7.75 CGPA. After completing her graduation, Singh took a one-year break.

Read: Meet YouTuber who quit engineering course to study journalism, left stable jobs to become comedian

Singh started for the UPSC exam in 2018 and cleared the UPSC exam on her first attempt with AIR 28. Chandrajyoti Singh became an IAS officer at the age of 22. Chandrajyoti prepared a thorough strategy and followed it strictly to crack the exam. Her story is an inspiration for all UPSC aspirants. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Chill out': Orry snaps back at troll questioning his sexuality, abusing him in rare social media outburst

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's remarks on women's education

‘Sleeping Beauties’: 2024 Met Gala theme announced, here's all you need to know

Meet actor who earned Rs 1800 crore, then gave 3 big flop films, failed to give one hit in last 6 years, his last film…

'PM Modi stands for women...is best...': US singer Mary Millben reacts to Nitish Kumar's 'vulgar' remarks; watch video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE