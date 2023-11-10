Meet IAS Chandrajyoti Singh, who cracked UPSC in first attempt without coaching, her AIR was...

IAS officer Chandrajyoti Singh cracked the UPSC exam in her first attempt without any coaching. Know her story here.

UPSC hires the brightest minds and the most inspiring people in the country. Many people look up to IAS, and IPS officers and their journey. Lakhs of aspirants spend years and years preparing for the UPSC exam but only a handful of people are able to crack the exam after multiple attempts. Even fewer are able to crack the exam on the first attempt.



IAS Chandrajyoti Singh is one of those rare people who cracked the UPSC exam on her first attempt. Singh is the daughter of a retired army officer. She has been to many states while in school. Chandrajyoti's father, Col. Dalbara Singh, served as an army radiologist, and her mother was Lt. Col. Meen Singh.

Her parents always motivated her to do well in life. Chandrajyoti Singh completed the class 10 board exam from Jalandhar’s APJ School with a 10 CGPA. Following that, she passed the class 12 examination from Chandigarh’s Bhawan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, with 95.4% marks.

After this, in 2018, she graduated with honours in history from St. Stephen's College, Delhi University, with a 7.75 CGPA. After completing her graduation, Singh took a one-year break.

Read: Meet YouTuber who quit engineering course to study journalism, left stable jobs to become comedian

Singh started for the UPSC exam in 2018 and cleared the UPSC exam on her first attempt with AIR 28. Chandrajyoti Singh became an IAS officer at the age of 22. Chandrajyoti prepared a thorough strategy and followed it strictly to crack the exam. Her story is an inspiration for all UPSC aspirants.