Meet woman, cab driver's daughter, who once herd cattle, later cracked UPSC exam after getting inspired by TV serial, became IAS officer with AIR...

UPSC exam is a tough nut to crack. Every year, lakhs of candidates attempt this exam, but only a few are able to achieve their dream of becoming a civil servant. One such story is of IAS C Vanmathi has a story that serves as a beacon of hope for women from all segments of society. Born in Sathyamangalam, a quaint town in Tamil Nadu's Erode district, Vanmathi's life journey is a testament to resilience and determination. Her father, a cab driver, struggled to make ends meet, but despite the financial strain, Vanmathi's parents prioritised her education, providing her with the necessary resources to pursue her dreams. She cracked UPSC exams after taking inspiration from TV serial. Read here to know more about IAS C Vanmathi's story.

How IAS Vanmathi's overcomed financial hardships?

IAS Vanmathi's childhood was marked by financial struggles, and she had to contribute to her family's income by taking on various odd jobs. She would often take the family's buffaloes out to graze and care for the animals after school. Despite the challenges, Vanmathi's parents encouraged her to pursue her education, and she proved to be a diligent student. Her determination to succeed was evident from a young age, and she worked hard to support her family while focusing on her studies.

When Vanmathi completed her 12th grade, her relatives began pressuring her parents to arrange her marriage. However, Vanmathi was determined to pursue her education further and refused to give in to societal expectations. Her parents supported her decision, and she went on to pursue a postgraduate degree in computer applications. This marked a significant turning point in her life, as she began to challenge traditional norms and forge her own path.

How TV Serial inspired C Vanmathi to become an IAS officer?

Vanmathi's inspiration to become an IAS officer came from two significant sources. She was deeply impressed by a lady collector who visited her hometown and commanded respect from the community. Additionally, she watched a TV serial called "Ganga Yamuna Saraswathi," which featured a protagonist who was an IAS officer. These influences solidified her resolve to pursue a career in the civil services.

IAS Vanmathi's UPSC journey

Vanmathi's journey to becoming an IAS officer was not without its challenges. She faced setbacks and disappointments, but her determination and perseverance kept her going. Her first attempt at success ended in failure, even though she made it to the interview stage. She made more attempts, but each time she faltered at a different part of the test, she felt the loss. Vanmathi, however, remained steadfast in her resolve and refused to give up.

Throughout her journey, Vanmathi demonstrated remarkable resilience and determination. She balanced her responsibilities as an Assistant Manager at IOB while preparing for the UPSC exam, showcasing her ability to multitask and prioritize her goals.

IAS Vanmathi's UPSC rank and current posting

her hardwork paid off as she secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 152 in the UPSC exam in 2015. Currently serving as the Joint Commissioner (Enforcement), State Tax in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Vanmathi's story serves as an inspiration to women across all strata of society.

A role model for aspiring students

IAS Vanmathi's story is a shining example of what can be achieved through hard work, determination, and perseverance. Her journey serves as a motivation for aspiring individuals, particularly women, to pursue their dreams and never give up in the face of adversity.