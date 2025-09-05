Meet woman, cab driver's daughter, who once herd cattle, later cracked UPSC exam after getting inspired by TV serial, became IAS officer with AIR...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

New OTT and theatrical releases: From Baaghi 4 to Kannappa, top 7 must-watch picks this weekend

Dropped from Asia Cup squad, can Yashasvi Jaiswal still make a case for T20 World Cup?

Baaghi 4 movie review: Tiger Shroff makes impressive comeback, film ain't just violent ride, but entertaining thriller; Sanjay Dutt steals the show as Khal Nayak

How are 3E coaches different from 3AC coaches? Know benefits, prices, features

Ajit Pawar clarifies after viral video shows him 'rebuking' IPS Anjana Krishna: 'Was trying to...'

'It was disappointing...': Amit Mishra accuses former captains of favoritism, reflects on career struggles after retiring from cricket

India REACTS to Donald Trump's fresh salvo involving New Delhi, Russia, China: 'At this point...'

'Hum government ko bijli dete hai': Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal boasts about her factories, dairies, jeweller uncles, claims her monthly electricity bill is only..: Viral video

Amid Rs 60 crore fraud case, Raj Kundra makes shocking statement about marriage with Shilpa Shetty: 'We are very...'

India reacts to Trump advisor Peter Navarro's 'Brahmins profiting' remarks: 'Inaccurate and misleading'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
New OTT and theatrical releases: From Baaghi 4 to Kannappa, top 7 must-watch picks this weekend

New OTT and theatrical releases: From Baaghi 4 to Kannappa, top 7 must-watch pic

Dropped from Asia Cup squad, can Yashasvi Jaiswal still make a case for T20 World Cup?

Dropped from Asia Cup squad, can Yashasvi Jaiswal still make a case for T20 WC?

Baaghi 4 movie review: Tiger Shroff makes impressive comeback, film ain't just violent ride, but entertaining thriller; Sanjay Dutt steals the show as Khal Nayak

Baaghi 4 movie review: Tiger Shroff makes impressive comeback

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Meet woman, cab driver's daughter, who once herd cattle, later cracked UPSC exam after getting inspired by TV serial, became IAS officer with AIR...

She watched a TV serial called "Ganga Yamuna Saraswathi," which featured a protagonist who was an IAS officer. These influences solidified her resolve to pursue a career in the civil services. Read here to know more about IAS C Vanmathi's UPSC journey.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 03:18 PM IST

Meet woman, cab driver's daughter, who once herd cattle, later cracked UPSC exam after getting inspired by TV serial, became IAS officer with AIR...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

UPSC exam is a tough nut to crack. Every year, lakhs of candidates attempt this exam, but only a few are able to achieve their dream of becoming a civil servant. One such story is of IAS C Vanmathi has a story that serves as a beacon of hope for women from all segments of society. Born in Sathyamangalam, a quaint town in Tamil Nadu's Erode district, Vanmathi's life journey is a testament to resilience and determination. Her father, a cab driver, struggled to make ends meet, but despite the financial strain, Vanmathi's parents prioritised her education, providing her with the necessary resources to pursue her dreams. She cracked UPSC exams after taking inspiration from TV serial. Read here to know more about IAS C Vanmathi's story.

How IAS Vanmathi's overcomed financial hardships?

IAS Vanmathi's childhood was marked by financial struggles, and she had to contribute to her family's income by taking on various odd jobs. She would often take the family's buffaloes out to graze and care for the animals after school. Despite the challenges, Vanmathi's parents encouraged her to pursue her education, and she proved to be a diligent student. Her determination to succeed was evident from a young age, and she worked hard to support her family while focusing on her studies.

When Vanmathi completed her 12th grade, her relatives began pressuring her parents to arrange her marriage. However, Vanmathi was determined to pursue her education further and refused to give in to societal expectations. Her parents supported her decision, and she went on to pursue a postgraduate degree in computer applications. This marked a significant turning point in her life, as she began to challenge traditional norms and forge her own path.

How TV Serial inspired C Vanmathi to become an IAS officer?

Vanmathi's inspiration to become an IAS officer came from two significant sources. She was deeply impressed by a lady collector who visited her hometown and commanded respect from the community. Additionally, she watched a TV serial called "Ganga Yamuna Saraswathi," which featured a protagonist who was an IAS officer. These influences solidified her resolve to pursue a career in the civil services.

IAS Vanmathi's UPSC journey 

Vanmathi's journey to becoming an IAS officer was not without its challenges. She faced setbacks and disappointments, but her determination and perseverance kept her going. Her first attempt at success ended in failure, even though she made it to the interview stage. She made more attempts, but each time she faltered at a different part of the test, she felt the loss. Vanmathi, however, remained steadfast in her resolve and refused to give up.

Throughout her journey, Vanmathi demonstrated remarkable resilience and determination. She balanced her responsibilities as an Assistant Manager at IOB while preparing for the UPSC exam, showcasing her ability to multitask and prioritize her goals. 

IAS Vanmathi's UPSC rank and current posting

her hardwork paid off as she secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 152 in the UPSC exam in 2015. Currently serving as the Joint Commissioner (Enforcement), State Tax in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Vanmathi's story serves as an inspiration to women across all strata of society.

A role model for aspiring students

IAS Vanmathi's story is a shining example of what can be achieved through hard work, determination, and perseverance. Her journey serves as a motivation for aspiring individuals, particularly women, to pursue their dreams and never give up in the face of adversity. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
MS Dhoni embraces old money look at US Open in Amiri shirt worth Rs...
MS Dhoni embraces old money look at US Open in Amiri shirt worth Rs...
'Three guiding hands': Sachin Tendulkar celebrates Teachers' Day with special post featuring his father, brother and coach
Sachin Tendulkar celebrates Teachers' Day with special post featuring his...
What is 'halal township'? Why did controversy erupt over housing project with 'halal environment' near Mumbai?
What is 'halal township'? Why row over housing project with 'halal environment?
Teacher’s Day 2025: 8 inspiring Bollywood movies that celebrate teachers, from Taare Zameen Par to Super 30
Teacher’s Day 2025: 8 inspiring Bollywood movies that celebrate teachers
Pankaj Tripathi's Birthday today: Actor turns 48, know why he celebrates two birthdays
Pankaj Tripathi's Birthday today: Actor turns 48, know why he celebrates two bir
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE