Meet woman, cab driver's daughter, who once herd cattle, later cracked UPSC exam after getting inspired by TV serial, became IAS officer with AIR...

New OTT and theatrical releases: From Baaghi 4 to Kannappa, top 7 must-watch picks this weekend
Dropped from Asia Cup squad, can Yashasvi Jaiswal still make a case for T20 World Cup?
Baaghi 4 movie review: Tiger Shroff makes impressive comeback, film ain't just violent ride, but entertaining thriller; Sanjay Dutt steals the show as Khal Nayak
How are 3E coaches different from 3AC coaches? Know benefits, prices, features
Ajit Pawar clarifies after viral video shows him 'rebuking' IPS Anjana Krishna: 'Was trying to...'
'It was disappointing...': Amit Mishra accuses former captains of favoritism, reflects on career struggles after retiring from cricket
India REACTS to Donald Trump's fresh salvo involving New Delhi, Russia, China: 'At this point...'
'Hum government ko bijli dete hai': Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal boasts about her factories, dairies, jeweller uncles, claims her monthly electricity bill is only..: Viral video
Amid Rs 60 crore fraud case, Raj Kundra makes shocking statement about marriage with Shilpa Shetty: 'We are very...'
India reacts to Trump advisor Peter Navarro's 'Brahmins profiting' remarks: 'Inaccurate and misleading'
EDUCATION
She watched a TV serial called "Ganga Yamuna Saraswathi," which featured a protagonist who was an IAS officer. These influences solidified her resolve to pursue a career in the civil services. Read here to know more about IAS C Vanmathi's UPSC journey.
UPSC exam is a tough nut to crack. Every year, lakhs of candidates attempt this exam, but only a few are able to achieve their dream of becoming a civil servant. One such story is of IAS C Vanmathi has a story that serves as a beacon of hope for women from all segments of society. Born in Sathyamangalam, a quaint town in Tamil Nadu's Erode district, Vanmathi's life journey is a testament to resilience and determination. Her father, a cab driver, struggled to make ends meet, but despite the financial strain, Vanmathi's parents prioritised her education, providing her with the necessary resources to pursue her dreams. She cracked UPSC exams after taking inspiration from TV serial. Read here to know more about IAS C Vanmathi's story.
IAS Vanmathi's childhood was marked by financial struggles, and she had to contribute to her family's income by taking on various odd jobs. She would often take the family's buffaloes out to graze and care for the animals after school. Despite the challenges, Vanmathi's parents encouraged her to pursue her education, and she proved to be a diligent student. Her determination to succeed was evident from a young age, and she worked hard to support her family while focusing on her studies.
When Vanmathi completed her 12th grade, her relatives began pressuring her parents to arrange her marriage. However, Vanmathi was determined to pursue her education further and refused to give in to societal expectations. Her parents supported her decision, and she went on to pursue a postgraduate degree in computer applications. This marked a significant turning point in her life, as she began to challenge traditional norms and forge her own path.
Vanmathi's inspiration to become an IAS officer came from two significant sources. She was deeply impressed by a lady collector who visited her hometown and commanded respect from the community. Additionally, she watched a TV serial called "Ganga Yamuna Saraswathi," which featured a protagonist who was an IAS officer. These influences solidified her resolve to pursue a career in the civil services.
Vanmathi's journey to becoming an IAS officer was not without its challenges. She faced setbacks and disappointments, but her determination and perseverance kept her going. Her first attempt at success ended in failure, even though she made it to the interview stage. She made more attempts, but each time she faltered at a different part of the test, she felt the loss. Vanmathi, however, remained steadfast in her resolve and refused to give up.
Throughout her journey, Vanmathi demonstrated remarkable resilience and determination. She balanced her responsibilities as an Assistant Manager at IOB while preparing for the UPSC exam, showcasing her ability to multitask and prioritize her goals.
her hardwork paid off as she secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 152 in the UPSC exam in 2015. Currently serving as the Joint Commissioner (Enforcement), State Tax in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Vanmathi's story serves as an inspiration to women across all strata of society.
IAS Vanmathi's story is a shining example of what can be achieved through hard work, determination, and perseverance. Her journey serves as a motivation for aspiring individuals, particularly women, to pursue their dreams and never give up in the face of adversity.