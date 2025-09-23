Meet man who scored 44% in class 10th, failed 10 times is state PCS exam later cracked UPSC exam in 2nd attempt with AIR..., currently posted in...

Despite his average academic performance, Awanish Sharan was determined to crack the UPSC exam. Read here to know IAS Awanish Sharan's UPSC journey.

The UPSC exam is considered one of the toughest exams in India, with millions of young aspirants dreaming of clearing it every year, but only a few achieve success. Today, in this article, we will tell you one such inspiring story about IAS Awanish Sharan who was an average student during his early days. But he never let his hopes down and cracked UPSC exam to become an IAS officer.

Who is IAS Awanish Sharan?

Born in Bihar, Awanish Sharan's academic journey began in a government school, where he was an average student. Despite his average performance, he had a clear vision of becoming an IAS officer. His determination and perseverance are a testament to the fact that success is not solely dependent on academic excellence.

Early life and education

Awanish Sharan's early life was marked by humble beginnings. He studied in a government school and scored 44.7 percent in his 10th grade. However, he showed improvement in his 12th grade, scoring 65 percent. He further pursued his graduation and scored 60 percent. Despite his average academic performance, Awanish Sharan was determined to crack the UPSC exam.

IAS Awanish Sharan's UPSC Journey

His journey to becoming an IAS officer was not smooth. He appeared for the Combined Defense Services (CDS) and Central Police Forces (CPF) exams, both conducted by UPSC, but was unsuccessful. He also attempted the state PCS prelims multiple times, facing failure 10 times. However, he did not give up. In his first attempt at the UPSC CSE, he reached the interview stage but was disqualified. Undeterred, he continued his preparation and eventually secured the 77th rank in his second attempt.

Where IAS Awanish Sharan is currently posted?

Awanish Sharan's hard work and determination finally paid off when he became a civil servant in 2009. He is currently posted in the Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh, serving the nation with dedication and commitment.

IAS Awanish Sharan's journey is a testament to the fact that success is not solely dependent on academic excellence. His determination, perseverance, and hard work are an inspiration to many. Despite facing numerous setbacks, he never gave up on his dreams and eventually achieved his goal of becoming an IAS officer. His story will undoubtedly motivate many young aspirants to pursue their dreams with dedication and commitment