Meet IAS Avinash Kumar, son of Bihar farmer who secured AIR 17 in UPSC exam 2022; know his success mantra

UPSC topper Avinash Kumar (Photo - Twitter)

The result of the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 was released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) a few weeks ago, and Ishita Kishore has bagged rank 1. However, the success story of UPSC topper Avinash Kumar, who secured AIR 17, is nothing short of inspiring.

IAS Avinash Kumar, who is set to go for training for the Indian Administrative Service, secured All India Rank 17 in the UPSC CSE exam 2022. What is remarkable is that Avinash Kumar hails from a rural area in Bihar, and is the son of a farmer from the state.

Avinash Kumar hails from a small village in Baghwa, Bihar, and is the son of a farmer in the area. Through hard work and resilience, IAS Avinash Kumar has now brought pride to his village and has made the entire Bihar proud as a UPSC topper.

Avinash Kumar was persistent in his drive to serve the nation as an IAS officer, clearing the UPSC exam on his third attempt. Before this, the Bihar UPSC topper had faced failure in two UPSC prelims exam but ended up clearing all the stages in the third attempt.

The future IAS officer completed his schooling in Bihar and Jharkhand. He secured a 10 CGPA in Class 10 and over 93 percent marks in Class 12. He further decided to pursue engineering at Jadavpur University in Kolkata, where he graduated with a 9.6 CGPA.

Avinash earlier used to work on a power project in West Bengal, and continued working at a stable job for 11 months, after which UPSC attracted him. He decided to pursue his dream of joining Civil Services and risked it all to move to Delhi to prepare for the exam.

IAS Avinash Kumar studied for several hours each day and remained dedicated to his UPSC preparation, which finally led to him achieving UPSC AIR 17.

