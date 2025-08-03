Meet Tina Dabi's ex-husband's second wife, medical professional, who is perfect example of beauty with brain, she is from...

Meet IAS Athar Aamir Khan's second wife, Mehreen Qazi, who is a medical professional and has an MD degree from Ambedkar University, Delhi.

IAS Athar Aamir Khan is 2015 UPSC Civil Services Exam topper, who secured impressive AIR 2. Aamir Khan met Tina Dabi, AIR 1 holder of same batch, in IAS training and fell in love. The finally married each other in 2018. Their marriage made headlines, after Tina removed 'Khan' from her name on social media accounts. Eventually, they both got divorced in 2021. While Tina Dabi married IAS Pradeep Gawande in 2022, Aamir Khan married Mehreen Qazi in 2022.

Meet Dr Mehreen Qazi

Mehreen Qazi is a medical professional, who hails from Kashmir. She has an MD degree from Ambedkar University, Delhi. She also completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Obstetrics and Medical Gynaecology from Queen Mary University of London.She also pursued a PG Diploma in Clinical Cosmetology from the UK, followed by a Fellowship in Aesthetic Medicine in Denmark. she has a medical license in United Kingdom and board certification in Internal Medicine. Mehreen has previously served as a Scientific Officer at the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre in Delhi. She married IAS Athar Aamir Khan in 2022, and have a baby boy, named Ehaan, born in 2024.

IAS Tina Dabi and IAS Pradeep Gawande

IAS Tina Dabi secured AIR 1 in UPSC exam 2015, at became IAS officer at the age of 22. She first married IAS Athar Aamir Khan, then got divorced. She later married IAS Pradeep Gawande in 2022. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in September 2023.

IAS Pradeep Gawande was born in Maharashtra and is a 2013-batch IAS officer. He is qualified doctor, Gawande completed his MBBS degree. He is 13 years older than Tina Dabi, and met her during COVID-19 pandemic in health department of Rajasthan.