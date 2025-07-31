Meet woman, who studied 8 hours a day to fulfill IAS dream, cracked UPSC exam on 3rd attempt with AIR...; know about her preparation strategy and more

She went to APJ School, Noida, where she studied PCM with Economics. After school, she took a Bachelor's degree in Architecture from the School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal, from 2016 to 21.

The UPSC is one of India's most challenging exams, requiring candidates to possess a strong work ethic and a burning passion for achieving their goals. While the UPSC Civil Services exam is held annually, the stories of a few candidates who succeed make it an inspiration for all. One such inspiring story is of IAS Ashi Sharma who cracked UPSC exam in her 3rd attempt with AIR 12. Let's know more about her.

Who is IAS Ashi Sharma?

IAS Ashi Sharma is born and raised in Delhi NCR. She went to APJ School, Noida, where she studied PCM with Economics. After school, she took a Bachelor's degree in Architecture from the School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal, from 2016 to 21.

Although she could have pursued a career in design and urban planning, Ashi chose to prepare for the IAS exam, drawn to the diverse nature of work in public service.

IAS Ashi Sharma's UPSC journey

Ashi's path to success was not easy, involving persistence and learning from setbacks. Her first attempt in 2022 ended in the preliminary stage, missing the cutoff by a few marks. In 2023, she progressed further but missed final selection by a significant margin. It was in her third attempt, in 2024, that she achieved success, scoring 1025 marks and earning a top rank.

“I had never talked about attempting the UPSC exam while growing up. But once I found my footing and figured out how to go about it, my parents gained confidence,” Ashi said.

The 27-year-old's preparation strategy focused on consistency and self-evaluation, highlighting the importance of regular self-assessment through mock tests to identify areas for improvement. Her approach to her optional subject, Public Administration, involved structured online courses, rigorous self-study, and the careful integration of current affairs to ensure her preparation was both dynamic and grounded.

For the critical Personality Test stage, Ashi adopted a measured approach, meticulously preparing her Detailed Application Form (DAF) and staying updated on current events. She preferred quality over quantity when it came to mock interviews, emphasising the importance of incorporating panel feedback rather than overwhelming herself with numerous practice sessions.

Ashi studied for eight hours daily, balancing general studies, optional subject preparation, and current affairs. Initially, time management was a challenge, with newspaper reading taking up a significant portion of her day. She attended general studies and optional subject classes, dedicating additional hours to reading newspapers and completing homework. However, as she adapted to her routine and completed online courses, she gained better control over her schedule, eventually finding time for herself.

IAS Ashi Sharama's message for future aspirants

Ashi, understanding the challenges of the UPSC journey, empathizes with aspirants struggling with motivation, noting that it is natural to feel demotivated. She found that taking breaks, spending time with loved ones, and returning re-energized was immensely helpful.