Meet woman, IAS Tina Dabi's friend, who left medical career to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt without coaching with AIR..., is now posted at..

IAS Artika pursued her MBBS degree, which she completed from Maulana Azad Medical College. However, she left her medical career to become IAS officer. Read here to know what inspired her to became an IAS officer.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams not just in India but globally. Every year, lakhs of candidates attempt this exam, but only a few succeed in their first attempt. Many candidates face failure multiple times before achieving their goal. One such inspiring story is of IAS Tina Dabi's friend, Artika Shukla, who left her medical career to become an IAS officer. She cracked UPSC exam in first attempt whithot any coaching. Let's know more about her.

Who is IAS Artika Shukla?

Artika, born on September 5, 1990, and originally from Gandhinagar, Varanasi, comes from a background rooted in service. Her father, Dr. Brijesh Shukla, a doctor, formerly served as the secretary of the Indian Medical Association (IMA). Academically inclined, Artika excelled throughout her schooling at St. John’s School in Varanasi, consistently showcasing brilliance in her studies.

After her early education, Artika pursued her MBBS degree, which she completed from Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi, in 2013. She then enrolled at PGIMER, Chandigarh, to pursue an MD in Pediatrics. However, her path took an unexpected turn.

What inspired IAS Artika Shukla to leave medical career and become civil servant?

Inspired by her elder brother, Gaurav Shukla, who successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services exam in 2012 and subsequently joined the IAS cadre, Artika made the decision to leave her studies in mid-2014.

The decision to pursue a career in civil services led Artika to prepare for the examinations. Notably, she chose to forgo coaching classes, relying instead on her own resources and the support of her brother, whom she credits for her success.

IAS Artika Shukla's UPSC journey

Artika began preparing for the exam in 2014 and achieved remarkable success in 2015. She attributes her achievement to the unwavering support of her brother, whom she credits for guiding her through the process.

IAS Artika Shukla's UPSC rank

In 2015, Artika took the UPSC exam and achieved success on her first attempt, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 4. The same year, Tina Dabi, a close friend of Artika) topped the exam with AIR 1, followed by Athar Amir Khan with AIR 2, and Jasmeet Singh with AIR 3.

Following their success in the examinations, all the candidates, including Artika, underwent training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie, becoming IAS officers in 2016.

IAS Artika Shukla's love story

During her training to become an IAS officer, Artika developed a romantic relationship with Jasmeet Singh, who secured the third All India Rank in the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2015. The couple eventually married in 2017, after dating for a period. Jasmeet Singh was assigned to the Rajasthan cadre, while Artika Shukla was assigned to the Indian Administrative Service Union Territory cadre.

Tina Dabi, who topped the UPSC 2015 exam, also attended Artika's wedding in 2017.

Where IAS Artika Shukla is currently posted?

As of 2025, IAS Artika Shukla is the District Collector and District Magistrate of Alwar, Rajasthan. In November 2024, reports indicated that she was among several IAS officers in the state who were slated for promotion in the new year.

Shukla was initially assigned to the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories) cadre but was later transferred to the Rajasthan cadre following her marriage to fellow IAS officer Jasmeet Singh Sandhu.