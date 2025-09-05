Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal's parents issue statement, slams trolls, ex-boyfriend Balraj Singh: 'Your allegations may win you attention, but..'
Eid E Milad 2025: Best wishes, messages, greetings for Prophet Muhammad's birthday celebrations with loved ones
Teachers' Day 2025: Top wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with your teachers on September 5th
OpenAI Ditches Nvidia? ChatGPT maker to develop its own AI Chips in partnership with....
Meet woman, IAS Tina Dabi's friend, who left medical career to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt without coaching with AIR..., is now posted at..
Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan 'secretly' donates Rs 11 lakh to Lalbaugcha Raja, netizens are unhappy: 'Kya fayda, iss se acha Punjab mein..'
Zuckerberg vs Zuckerberg: Indiana lawyer says Meta banned the wrong Mark Zuckerberg
THIS country bans Facebook, Instagram, X, Snapchat, LinkedIn, not Afghanistan, Pakistan, Dubai, country is..., reason is...
Hrithik Roshan says 'I love you baby' to Saba Azad, superstar goes gaga about her performance in Songs of Paradise: 'I've seen your struggle'
US-Japan trade deal: Donald Trump cuts Japanese tariff to 15%, signs USD 550 billion investment
EDUCATION
IAS Artika pursued her MBBS degree, which she completed from Maulana Azad Medical College. However, she left her medical career to become IAS officer. Read here to know what inspired her to became an IAS officer.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams not just in India but globally. Every year, lakhs of candidates attempt this exam, but only a few succeed in their first attempt. Many candidates face failure multiple times before achieving their goal. One such inspiring story is of IAS Tina Dabi's friend, Artika Shukla, who left her medical career to become an IAS officer. She cracked UPSC exam in first attempt whithot any coaching. Let's know more about her.
Artika, born on September 5, 1990, and originally from Gandhinagar, Varanasi, comes from a background rooted in service. Her father, Dr. Brijesh Shukla, a doctor, formerly served as the secretary of the Indian Medical Association (IMA). Academically inclined, Artika excelled throughout her schooling at St. John’s School in Varanasi, consistently showcasing brilliance in her studies.
After her early education, Artika pursued her MBBS degree, which she completed from Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi, in 2013. She then enrolled at PGIMER, Chandigarh, to pursue an MD in Pediatrics. However, her path took an unexpected turn.
ALSO READ: Meet woman, also known as beauty with brain, who secured 91.8% in class 10, 91.2% in 12th, IIM grad, cracked UPSC exam in 2nd attempt, became IAS officer with AIR...
Inspired by her elder brother, Gaurav Shukla, who successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services exam in 2012 and subsequently joined the IAS cadre, Artika made the decision to leave her studies in mid-2014.
The decision to pursue a career in civil services led Artika to prepare for the examinations. Notably, she chose to forgo coaching classes, relying instead on her own resources and the support of her brother, whom she credits for her success.
Artika began preparing for the exam in 2014 and achieved remarkable success in 2015. She attributes her achievement to the unwavering support of her brother, whom she credits for guiding her through the process.
In 2015, Artika took the UPSC exam and achieved success on her first attempt, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 4. The same year, Tina Dabi, a close friend of Artika) topped the exam with AIR 1, followed by Athar Amir Khan with AIR 2, and Jasmeet Singh with AIR 3.
Following their success in the examinations, all the candidates, including Artika, underwent training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie, becoming IAS officers in 2016.
During her training to become an IAS officer, Artika developed a romantic relationship with Jasmeet Singh, who secured the third All India Rank in the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2015. The couple eventually married in 2017, after dating for a period. Jasmeet Singh was assigned to the Rajasthan cadre, while Artika Shukla was assigned to the Indian Administrative Service Union Territory cadre.
Tina Dabi, who topped the UPSC 2015 exam, also attended Artika's wedding in 2017. Jasmeet Singh was assigned to the Rajasthan cadre, and Artika Shukla was assigned to the Indian Administrative Service Union Territory cadre.
As of 2025, IAS Artika Shukla is the District Collector and District Magistrate of Alwar, Rajasthan. In November 2024, reports indicated that she was among several IAS officers in the state who were slated for promotion in the new year.
Shukla was initially assigned to the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories) cadre but was later transferred to the Rajasthan cadre following her marriage to fellow IAS officer Jasmeet Singh Sandhu.